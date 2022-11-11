DeSoto County officials have reached a boiling point with the state corrections department over not picking up their inmates.
DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility is currently holding 88 prisoners awaiting transport to the state prison and just this week had 11 more sentenced who were headed to the county lock up.
Director Chad Wicker told the Board of Supervisors that the county jail has had as many as 110 to 155 state prisoners that they were holding, which is costing the county about $4,000 a day or $1.4 million a year.
“We’ve always had a problem with the state’s prisoners, but it is at a point now where we are going to have to take some type of action and do something,” Wicker said.
Wicker said prior to COVID, the state was transporting about 660 inmates a year. Now, the state is only picking up about 275 inmates a year.
“It’s stacking up,” Wicker said.
Wicker said he has contacted Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain and alerted him to the problem of violent offenders taking up space in the county facility, but the state has yet to do anything about it to help relieve the overcrowding.
“He wrote me a letter back saying essentially that he isn’t going to do anything to change that,” Wicker said. “We’re running out of room.”
Wicker said Senator Daniel Sparks, who is vice-chairman of the Senate Corrections Committee, has been sympathetic and has helped get some of the inmates transferred out in the past, but that the state is short staffed and doesn’t have the personnel to watch over its inmates.
“Just like crime is going up nationally, there are more people going into the system and they do not have the staff to manage those facilities, so they do not have the space for those prisoners,” Wicker said. “What they do is they will do a big move where they take 30 or 40 inmates and then go two or three months without moving anybody. It’s just a continuous problem.”
Senator Michael McLendon said a bill in the legislature that would have forced the state to pay counties progressively more money per inmate the longer they are housed there, failed in the Mississippi House.
“The travesty of this is that the state pays $20 a day to house them,” McLendon said. “We had a bill the last session that they had 20 days to pick them up. Senator Sparks was the author of the bill. If they didn’t pick them up in 20 days, it escalated in price to $30 to $35. You had 20 more days. Then it went to $45. It passed the Senate chamber but it did not pass in the House.”
District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell said it is another example of the state passing on a state problem for local governments to deal with. She said adding on to the jail is not the answer.
“That’s not going to do anything because even doing that would take us a year to do,” Caldwell said. “And we don’t have the money to do that. So we need to think of something else we can do.”
District 1 Supervisor Jessie Medlin said the county has the same problem with inmates who suffer from mental health issues and need to be transported to a treatment facility.
“They did the same thing they did a few years ago with lunacy,” Medlin said.
Wicker agreed that mentally ill patients do not need to be housed in the general population with the state’s most violent offenders who are waiting to be transported to the penitentiary.
“That’s another thing when you have five a day and (Mississippi State Hospital) Whitfield won’t take them and (North Mississippi State Hospital) Tupelo says they don’t have to,” Wicker said. “So we are compounding people that are getting put in because of a mental illness and then you have people who may have committed a terrible murder still in there and they are all in general population. For those going to (Mississippi State Penitentiary) Parchman, this is a vacation.”
McLenson said he is fearful of the possibility of a breakout.
“You’re talking about 130 of the worst of the worst,” McLendon said.
McLendon said he has complained in the past about and the state has always taken a few inmates off their hands, but he is fed up with their excuses.
“It’s always a shell game,” McLendon said. “I’ve been nice up until a few weeks ago. The last time I was a little harsh.”
McLendon suggested the county write a letter to the Governor, Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, Senate President, and every member of the House and Senate Corrections Committee demanding they take the prisoners off the county’s hands.
“They know we are asking every week,” said District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner said. “They are sitting on the biggest surplus they have ever had.”
