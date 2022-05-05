The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors joined with the City of Hernando to bow their heads Thursday morning and ask for God’s continued blessings and guidance for DeSoto County during a National Day of Prayer observance ceremony.
Officials and residents gathered in front of the historic county courthouse to offer their prayers to government and first responders, those serving in the military, the media, businesses, educators, churches, and family and friends, for the work they do to make the community and nation stronger under God.
“I’m very blessed to part of a Board of Supervisors that can pray together,” said Supervisor Lee Caldwell in her welcoming message. “This is what helps make our country strong, our county strong, and the same with the city of Hernando.”
Caldwell quoted Amos 4:13, “He who forms the mountains, who creates the wind, and who reveals his thoughts to mankind, who turns dawn to darkness, and treads on the heights of the earth—the Lord God Almighty is his name. He who forms the mountains, who creates the wind, and who reveals his thoughts to mankind, who turns dawn to darkness, and treads on the heights of the earth— the Lord God Almighty is his name.”
Those who gathered joined in song to sing “We are One in the Spirit” and concluded with “Amazing Grace.”
The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 and is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May. People of all faiths come together to pray collectively for the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.