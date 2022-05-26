Tony Yeager’s life was turned upside down on November 19, 2020.
Yeager, a well-known DeSoto County bounty hunter and co-owner of Fugitive Recovery Operations Group (FROG), found himself in the fight for his life which left him with only one way out. He had to protect himself using his firearm.
Yeager found himself in a life threatening situation between his ex-girlfriend and her ex-husband. The two men ended up in a fist fight which found Yeager being badly beaten and choked until he was nearly unconscious.
Feeling his last breath slipping away, he did the only thing left he could do. He reached behind him for his firearm and shot the man in the back shoulder.
“Me and him got in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Yeager said. “It was personal. I wasn’t working. Before I knew it we were fist fighting and he was punching me pretty much half to death in the middle of the street. I realized I was in trouble and turned over and tried to get away. He jumped on my neck and starts choking me while I am on my knees to where I was almost unconscious. I couldn’t breathe. I ended up having to pull my firearm and shoot him. It was the last thing I ever wanted to do, was to shoot someone. But I had to. My life was in danger. He took it way, way too far. I didn’t have a choice.”
Yeager decided not to make a statement to the investigator from DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office without his attorney present and was charged with aggravated assault, taken to jail, and put on a $50,000 bond.
For the next year and a half, Yeager found himself having to fight for his life again against the police, who he said lied about what happened, and an overzealous prosecutor, who was determined to make an example of him.
“It was a poor, poor investigation,” Yeager said. “This is a department that I have always respected. I decided not to speak to the cops because I could tell what the detective that came in there was trying to do. It was the smartest thing I ever did. He decided to railroad me and sent me straight to jail. What this department and the prosecution did to me was absolutely sickening.”
Yeager said many of the bail bondsmen that he had worked with for years in Tennessee and Mississippi dropped him. A few stuck by him. He found himself unable to renew his bail bondsman, bounty hunter, and firearms licenses in Mississippi because he had a felony pending.
“I lost everything,” Yeager said. “I lost jobs. I had bail bonding companies that fired me on the spot and said they can’t do business with me because they didn’t want to be a part of this. I couldn’t do anything here in DeSoto County.”
Yeager said everybody from the detective on down to the prosecutor tried to put him in prison. The only deal they offered him was 12 years in prison if he pled guilty.
“They thought they were going to get this big-time bounty hunter and lock him up for a long time,” Yeager said. “They knew the truth and they knew the evidence. They lied on everything and the transcript shows that.”
Yeager hired attorney Steve Farese, who was able to prove what the real truth was to the jury, that it was a case of self defense and that the witnesses, investigator and prosecutor weren’t telling the truth.
The jury deliberated for 15 minutes and came back with a not guilty verdict on May 11.
“I had the best legal defense team there is,” Yeager said. “I had the biggest support group behind me, my family and my friends. They (prosecutors) did everything they could to bury the truth and hang me in that courtroom and put me in prison. I am the only one who has never changed his story. The victim and his wife and the cop were all impeached by Steve on the stand for lying. It all played out in court and the transcript will prove everything I’m saying. God was on my side. God knew I was telling the truth from the get-go. And it took 12 people to decide the true facts behind this.”
Yeager said he’s not speaking out to blast the sheriff’s department. There are a lot of excellent officers in the department who he has worked with for years.
All he wants is his reputation back.
“This is the worst thing I have ever been through in my life,” Yeager said. “It has turned my life completely upside down. They took my job from me. They took my life from me. They ruined my reputation in DeSoto County. It has cost me everything I own today with attorney’s fees and bills coming in.”
Yeager said the incident has left him bitter about the whole criminal justice system in DeSoto County.
“I am really grateful and humbled that the jury saw the truth,” Yeager said. “God showed the jurors the truth. I feel like if it was left up to the judicial system of DeSoto County, I would be sitting in prison right now.”
While life is slowly returning to normal, Yeager said he is more traumatized than ever and scared of retaliation by the agency that tried to put him in jail, to the point that he has put cameras in his car because he can’t trust law enforcement.
“I’m scared to do my job here,” Yeager said. “I’m even scared to live here because if they are shady enough to do what they did to me in court, what will they do if they pull me over?”
Yeager said although he has most of his licenses back now, he’s not even sure that he will return to being a bounty hunter.
“I’m really considering that,” Yeager said. “God showed me mercy. But he also showed me a different side of the judicial system that I have never seen before. They had the truth. You would think that if a person is innocent that they would drop the charges because it isn’t right. I think this is a sign telling me to get away from it. Step away and be done with it.”
Yeager said it was the worst feeling in the world knowing that he could go to prison for something he did not do, and he wouldn’t wish what he went through on anybody.
“I have had a ton of bricks lifted off my chest,” Yeager said. “I can go back to work and I can go back to living my life. I was put in a situation I didn’t ask for. Could I have avoided it? Possibly. I never in my life wanted to shoot somebody. But I did what I had to do or I wouldn’t be here today. And if it wasn’t for my training, I probably wouldn’t be alive today.”
