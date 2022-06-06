The DeSoto County Medical Cannabis Ordinance was brought before the Board of Supervisors on June 6.
The Medical Cannabis Committee presented its recommendations to the board for what they suggest the ordinance contain.
This included many state guidelines that the county is required to follow as well as some that they are choosing to take the state’s recommendation on.
Some of the regulations included in the recommendations today included guidelines for medical cannabis facilities and what zones they are allowed to be in. These regulations included that access to the road or driveway must be a hard surface and all business applications, reports and documents that are sent to the state must also be sent to the county. Additionally, All businesses are prohibited within 1,000 feet of the nearest boundary line of a school, church or child care facility unless the said school, church or child care facility grants the cannabis a waiver to locate as close as 500 feet.
Cultivation and processing will not be allowed in a platted or recorded subdivision in concern for odors and traffic in areas that are established as neighborhoods or subdivisions.
Community Resource Director Christie Barclay said the committee was also able to determine solutions for some of the state guidelines that were not previously detailed enough to work with.
“The state didn’t detail certain things like transportation, so the committee was able to present those recommendations on things like that today,” Barclay said. “The recommendation is that transportation facilities be located on three or more acres and be set back at least 100 feet from the property line.”
A public hearing for June 24 was approved, and Barclay said this will give the public another opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns as well as give the board the chance to vote on the ordinance.
“There was no suggestion of changes being made, so there will be a public hearing,” Barclay said. “We’ll show maps and get more in depth of where things are allowed and not allowed, and there will be people here to voice concerns or opinions and the board will have the opportunity to vote.”
