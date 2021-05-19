DeSoto County Board of Supervisors approved new applications for business tax investment incentives for a number of existing distribution facilities in the county.
The board granted exemptions from county property taxes for Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation and Ozark Automotive Distributors, as well as a Free Port warehouse tax exemption for Amazon.
DeSoto County offers businesses who are locating or expanding a number of tax incentives including a 10-year partial tax exemption for real and personal property. The abatements reduce taxes by about 35 percent. A Free Port warehouse tax benefit exempts businesses from paying all ad valorum taxes on finished goods shipped out of state.
The board granted Ozark Automotive Distributors, Inc. a $65.3 million 10-year real and personal property tax abatement through December 2030.
The company operates a 580,000 square foot O’Reilly Auto Parts retail warehousing facility in the DeSoto 55 Logistics Center in Horn Lake off Highway 51 and employs nearly 400 workers.
“It’s a beautiful facility,” said Board President and District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner.
District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell also praised the company for investing and creating more jobs in the county and said she hopes they continue to hire more DeSoto County residents.
“We welcome you to our area,” Caldwell said. “We are so excited to see that you are part of our community.”
Ron Greenway, director of tax for O’Reilly Auto Parts, said over 60 percent of the workforce is from DeSoto County.
“We found that by the nature of the job, most employees live within 15 minutes of the facility,” Greenway said.
Gardner added that the county is working hard to get Highway 51 widened.
“I know that would help you out tremendously,” Gardner said.
Greenway said the company is pleased with the access to the major highways.
“We appreciate the stoplight there,” Greenway said.
The board also approved tax abatement and free port warehouse exemptions for Milwaukee Tool. The portable electric tool manufacturer has three warehouses in Olive Branch.
The company received a $779,000, 5-year personal property tax abatement for its principal facility at 12385 Crossroad Drive; a free port warehouse exemption and $1 million, 5-year personal property tax exemption for its facility located at 8735 S. Crossroad Dr.; and a free port warehouse tax emption, $9.6 million, 5-year personal tax exemption, and $24.4 million, 10-year real property exemption for its building at 12815 Stateline Road. The facility on Stateline Road is used to store products which are distributed to their largest customer, Home Depot.
The company added a third $8.7 million distribution center in February 2020 at Crossroads Distribution Center Park which created an additional 100 jobs, and recently announced it will invest $60 million on a new 500,000 square-foot accessories manufacturing facility in Grenada. The investments in Mississippi will raise the company’s total workforce to more than 2,343.
“As you are all well aware, Milwaukee has been expanding rapidly across Mississippi, particularly in Olive Branch for the past five years,” said Chris Pace, an attorney representing Milwaukee Tool. “I think this is the eighth year in a row I have been up here representing the company seeking an abatement for their prior multi-million dollar expansion.”
Pace said Milwaukee Tool has added 268 jobs at the facilities.
“And that number is going to increase with the recent announcement in Grenada with the manufacturing facility,” Pace said. “Olive Branch is going to be the recipient of additional jobs because of that.”
District 1 Supervisor Jessie Medlin said Milwaukee Tool has been a solid business partner in the county.
“The company has been here a long time and they are a good company - probably one of the longest ones we’ve had,” Medlin said. “I’ve heard good things about them.”
Gardner said he has friends who work for Milwaukee Tool and echoed Medlin’s sentiments.
“We’d like to keep you around for another 40 years,” Gardner said.
The board also granted a free port warehouse exemption to Amazon for its second Mississippi fulfillment center which is currently under construction in Southaven. The facility will create 500 new, full-time jobs which start at $15 an hour.
Welfare for the rich. The county(we) are paying taxes to widen the road to help these bilion dollar businesses while they receive massive tax breaks. Corporate welfare.
