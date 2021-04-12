DeSoto County will be holding a Spring Cleanup Day on April 17.
The Board of Supervisors, Mayors of DeSoto County, and Keep DeSoto County Beautiful encourage all citizens to take part in the Countywide Cleanup Day from 9am-12pm.
Groups, Communities, Churches, HOAs, families, and individuals are encouraged to adopt an intersection or road.
Registered volunteers will receive a Cleanup Kit. The kits can be picked up starting Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16 at the DeSoto County Administration Building located at 365 Losher Street, Hernando. Click here to register for a Spring Cleanup Kit. (https://www.desotocountyms.gov/forms.aspx?FID=81)
Starting April 17, 2021 through April 24, 2021, the county will place 14 dumpsters in areas across unincorporated areas of DeSoto County. They will be emptied throughout the week when needed.
It's the perfect time to clear the clutter from your home, yard, and community.
DUMPSTER LOCATIONS: APRIL 17-APRIL 24
- · Lewisburg Primary - 1707 Craft Road
- · Love Fire Department - 7345 Hwy 51 South
- · Nesbit Water Association - 901 Pleasant Hill Road
- · Summershill Fire Department #1 - 7600 Pleasant Hill Rd
- · Robertson-Donald Park - Hwy 301 Ball Park
- · Hernando Middle School - 700 Dilworth
- · Horn Lake Middle School - 6125 Hurt Road
- · Cockrum Old Schoolhouse - 3960 Hwy 305 South
- · Fairhaven Fire Department - 13701 Centerhill Road
- · Bridgetown Fire Department - 3980 Malone Road
- · Walls Area - 10011 Church Rd. W.
- · Eudora Park - 9341 Hwy 304 West
- · ACI Ingrams Mill Fire Department - 4735 Red Banks Rd S.
- · Greenbrook Park – 8440 Greenbrook Parkway
What You Can Dump
Furniture/mattresses; lumber; carpet; bricks; limbs/leaves; metal; plastic toys; fencing; rubbish
What You Cannot Dump
Aerosols; all-purpose cleaners; tires; antifreeze; batteries; insecticides & herbicides; oil; paint; electronics
For questions or information contact: The DeSoto County Board of Supervisor's Environmental Services Department.
Phone: (662) 469-8152
Email: EnvironmentalServices@Desotocountyms.gov
Here are Additional Disposal Options Available Year-Round
E-Waste: Electronic waste that can't be placed with household trash. Items include:
- · Televisions and computer monitors
- · Computers and tablets
- · Computer auxiliary devices
- · Audio/stereo equipment
- · VCRs
- · DVD players
- · Video cameras
- · Telephones
- · Fax and copy machines
- · Cellular phones
- · Wireless devices
- · Video game consoles
E-Waste Locations:
- · Central Maintenance Shop - 2339 Gwynn Road Hernando (Monday through Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm)
- · DeSoto County Administration Building - 365 Losher Street, Hernando (24 Hours)
- · DeSoto County Rubbish Facility - 5255 West Sandidge Road Olive Branch (Monday through Friday 7:30 am to 4:30 pm and Saturday 8 am to 2 pm)
- ·
Oil Disposal Locations
- · DeSoto County Central Maintenance - 2339 Gwynn Road Hernando (Monday through Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm)
- · Eastern Maintenance Shop - 10947 Highway 178, Olive Branch (Monday through Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm)
- · Northern Maintenance Shop - 5700 Delta View Road, Walls (Monday through Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm)
- · Southern Maintenance Shop - 8155 Boggan Lane, Hernando (Monday through Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm)
Rubbish Pit
5255 West Sandidge Road, Olive Branch (Monday through Friday 7 am to 4:30 pm, Saturday 7 am to 2 pm) The Rubbish Pit is for disposal of non-household, non-hazardous items.
Examples of acceptable rubbish:
- · Appliances
- · Furniture
- · Leaves
- · Tires
- · Tree limbs
Each citizen can make four free visits to the Rubbish Pit per month.
