DeSoto County Board of Supervisors adopted a new electoral map laying out the boundaries of the political districts where people will vote for the next decade.
The board held a public hearing Monday and reviewed four potential maps produced by a consultant, as well as two alternative maps presented by District 40 state Rep. Hester Jackson-McCray and one by the DeSoto County Redistricting Committee designed to increase minority voting representation.
Chris Watson of Bridge & Watson Inc. explained the process and how his firm came up with the maps. He said the redistricting process is based on the one person, one vote premise. Political maps are redrawn every ten years to take into account population growth and shifts to ensure districts are equally balanced and fairly represented by population.
Watson said according to the law, districts can only deviate by 10 percent. Because of the growth in DeSoto County over the last ten years, the county’s districts are off by about 26.5 percent.
“For instance, District 1 the variance number was 2,159. It means that District 1 is overpopulated by that many people,” Watson said. “District 3 is underpopulated by 5,732 people. That means a lot of people have to be shifted out of some election districts and into other electoral districts with the goal being of bringing that deviation number down from 26.5 percent to some number that is less than 10 percent.”
Watson said DeSoto County is unique in that it is the only county in Mississippi that has five elected offices who are all elected using the same electoral maps - Board of Supervisors, election commission, school board, constables, and Justice Court judges.
“Nowhere else in the state is that the case,” Watson said. “That is a product of the fact that DeSoto County’s population is large enough it requires five constables and a number of school districts.”
Watson said the minority population of DeSoto County has grown over the past ten years and that many neighborhoods have grown significantly more diverse.
“District 1, for instance, has grown from 20.9 percent to 30.3 percent,” Watson said. “District 2 has seen a significant increase, as has District 3 and District 4. So what you try and do is draw a set of districts that don’t harm the minority voting strength that has grown or accumulated over the course of time.”
Watson said another factor that they looked at is whether they have an obligation under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis or race, color or membership in a minority group, to create a minority election district. He said his company tried to draw a minority majority district, but could not reach 50 percent. Alternate map 1 contained the highest minority voters with 38.5 percent in District 3.
“When you take anybody who is any part (minority), you still can’t get to the 50 percent mark,” Watson said. “I could get the minority to about 48 percent of any part black voting age. The heaviest concentration of minorities are in what I will call the Horn Lake area.”
Watson said they applied traditional districting principles to come up with the maps which include keeping districts compact, keeping incumbents in their districts, avoid splitting neighborhoods, avoid removing core areas of a constituency, and using visible boundaries like roads, creeks, and power easements.
Watson said they met with all elected officials to get feedback on the redistricting process, as well as members of the DeSoto County Redistricting Committee, an independent group of citizens concerned about the process.
He said the difference in the four maps is mostly geographic, but that all four options are within the 10 percent deviation.
“Every alternate has a type of tweak, something that is a little different in it,” Watson said. “Numerically, there are a lot of similarities in terms of the effect of each of the plans.”
During the public comment, Kelly Jacobs, a political activist, asked the board if the maps were available online because many people in the audience were seeing them of the first time.
County Administrator Vanessa Lynch said the county advertised in the newspaper that the maps were available for public inspection at the county administration building.
Sharon Wofford of Nesbit asked the county to consider holding another public hearing after 5 p.m. so more people can attend.
“People work at 8 a.m.,” Wofford said. “This is valuable information everybody needs to have because this is going to direct our next ten years.”
Dolores Herdey agreed and said she thought it was unfair that people were seeing the maps for the first time. She urged the county to table it.
“It is totally inconsiderate. It appalls me that we can sit here and make a decision within about an hours time period,” Herdey said. “Everyone is not that astute to know that this information is even out there. I applaud you for the information you are giving us, but what I do see is that it isn’t representative of everything that is going on in DeSoto County.”
Pam McKelvy Hamner of Southaven said she has been asking the county for more transparency in the redistricting process since August 2021, and agreed the public needs more time to study the maps.
“We were told this would be transparent,” Hamner said. “And here we are today where you are going to vote and we have no idea of what you are going to decide. We are processing a huge amount of information today. I think in all fairness the process should be made to where the public has more time to look at these maps so we have a better idea of what we are going to vote on for the next ten years.”
James Wood of Olive Branch asked how much consideration was given to drawing a majority minority district.
“He mentioned 48 percent was the best the could get for minorities. How much consideration was given to that map?” Wood asked.
Watson said it would require a substantial geographical change and could be seen as racial gerrymandering.
“There would be substantial, substantial geographic changes,” Watson said. “Voting rights law goes in all directions. If you group a district with minority party as your primary driving principle to create that district, and you disregard those traditional redistricting principles, then courts have found that to be racial gerrymandering. I’m not saying it would have been racial gerrymandering, but it would have been a significant consideration in drawing the districts.”
Bobby Holloway, an elected constable, said race shouldn’t even be a part of the discussion.
“I hate that this is 2022 and we’re still talking about black and white when there is only one race and that’s the human race,” Holloway said.
He pointed out that one of the proposed maps - Alternate 3 - splits his street and takes the core of Eudora out of District 4.
“There is no other elected official here in DeSoto County where a line is drawn directly down the middle of the street,” Holloway said. “Eudora has been in District 4 since the 1930s and even before then. I would just ask that Alternate 3 be changed.”
Alderman Andrew Miller of Hernando, who represents Ward 2, said the maps split the black community in his ward as drawn and asked them to take that into consideration and possibly make an adjustment.
“All the plans except for one plan splits the heart of the black community in the city of Hernando,” Miller said. “Thats my only concern I have about these plans. I wish you would adjust that as you go through with a final plan.”
District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell agreed with Miller.
“I totally agree,” Caldwell said. “That had not been thought about. I am glad you brought that to our attention.”
Jackson-McCray presented an alternative map called the “magnolia flower” map which would create a majority minority district in District 4.
“I am here to ask my DeSoto board of supervisors if you would please adopt a redistricting map that is drawn so that the DeSoto County minority population - which has risen to 41 percent - has an opportunity to have a seat at the table where DeSoto County decisions will be made for the next ten years,” Jackson-McCray said.
Jackson-McCray’s proposed map would include Walls and Horn Lake and would be 63.3 percent minority.
“This proposed “magnolia flower” is a community plan for DeSoto County that is very balanced from the population for all five districts, complies with the voting rights, and has a deviation of 4.62 percent,” Jackson-McCray said. “Please be inclusive with your decision on the new boundary of DeSoto County and give the DeSoto County minority population a chance to be elected to sit at the table where our county decisions are made for all our future.”
District 2 Supervisor Mark Gardner said the goal was to create balanced districts regardless of race.
“Chris outlined what our obligation is to redistricting is,” Gardner said. “It’s to balance out the districts. I’ve looked at every plan presented and my goal is to be fair to all and not create a majority minority district, but to give balance to all districts, and also to balance out the number of voters.”
District 1 Supervisor Jessie Medlin, who has been on the board for 31 years, said the board has been extremely transparent and open about the redistricting process.
“This is my third redistricting,” Medlin said. “This board has been more open and the community has had more interest in this redistricting than in any since I’ve been here. They have been open and we’ve asked Mr. Watson to meet with people and do what we could to satisfy people. He doesn’t even have all of us satisfied, so how is he going to satisfy y’all? His firm has done this for us three times. I feel comfortable with him. He does the whole state of Mississippi.”
The board did agree, however, with Miller’s concerns about splitting Ward 2 in Hernando and had Watson come back with a revised map.
According to the new map, the Hill Street area would be assigned to District 5 while the area south of West Oak Grove Road would go from District 5 to District 4. The area between Horn Lake Road to Fogg Road was shifted from District 5 to District 4, and a neighborhood north of Hwy. 302 was moved from District 3 to District 4.
“To make this swap work it affects 3, 4 and 5,” Watson said. “We had to shuffle some population around to make it work.”
Caldwell said she was pleased with the new map.
“It’s been a good process,” Caldwell said.
District 5 Supervisor and board president Michael Lee said he is satisfied as well.
“I think we accomplished the goal of balancing the districts,” Lee said. “And I think everyone got a chance to be heard and have their say.”
