On May 4, DeSoto Civic Garden Club members Jane Borgognoni, assisted by Amye Kelly & Andrea Michael, met with four kindergarten classes at Longview Point to teach the children the life cycle of seeds to plants. After learning that seeds need soil, water and sun, the children headed over to their pumpkin patches. Each class had their own garden utilizing wood pallets filled with good soil. Every student planted a seed and will watch the pumpkins grow through fall. After harvesting, the finale will be a party for the young gardeners with fun pumpkin activities.
DeSoto Civic Garden Club is a member of The National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc. and The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.
