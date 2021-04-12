DeSoto County Garden Club helped celebrate our nation's libraries and library workers during National Library Week which was held April 5 - April 9.
The club placed a special arrangement of cut flowers at the M.R. Davis Library in Southaven to help support and promote greater library use during this special week.
DeSoto Civic Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., and the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc., Hills and Delta District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.