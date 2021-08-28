DeSoto Central High School back up running back Cameron Taylor fumbled the ball on his first carry against Tupelo last week in their jamboree game. But it was a different story on his first carry of the regular season.
The junior ran the ball 65 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Jaguars a 14-6 lead over Senatobia in a 20-6 home victory to start the season.
The Jaguars (1-0) mustered just enough offense to keep them ahead the rest of the way, and also got some help from a tough defense, which helped the cause with a score of their own to wear the visiting Warriors down.
Head Coach Shelby Ford said he was pleased with the effort and glad to start the season with a W.
“I told them they (Senatobia) were coming up here to play,” Ford said. “They’re not scared of a 6A team. They hit us in the mouth right away. We answered them in the second quarter and we thought we would wear them down and we did. I love the way our offense kept pounding. And I really love how the defense was able to shut them down the rest of that way. That’s what we need to do.”
The Warriors jumped out to a 6-0 lead with 8:20 left to play in the first quarter, but the Jaguars D shut them down the rest of the way.
“We busted coverage,” Ford said. “It was a bad call. That was my fault. But I love how the defense played the rest of the way. They didn’t hang their head. They didn’t make excuses. They did a great job.”
Senior running back Marquis Fields got the Jaguars on the board to tie it 6-6 with 2:28 in the second quarter, then made it 8-6 when Jaylon Davis hauled the ball in on a two-point conversion pass.
Taylor gave the Jaguars a 14-6 cushion scoring on a 65 yard run with 2:05 left to play.
“I looked him in the eyes and I said ‘You want this. This is your opportunity. Take care of the football,’” Ford said. “His first carry in an 8 to 6 football game, took it 70- yards to score. That’s what it;s all about. He’s our back-up running back. He started at middle linebacker. We need another running back. Marquis is great, but we need to be able to take the load off him.”
Ford said he loved the way the team closed the game out, with the defense stopping the Warriors from reaching the end zone again and coming through with a score on a fumble recovery.
With the Warriors on their own five yard line, defensive end Jacob Wilson recovered a loose ball and ran it to make it 20 to 6 with about 4:10 to play in the fourth quarter.
“They’re fast and aggressive,” Ford said. “They get at it.”
Overall, Ford said he was pleased with the team’s overall performance with the exception of too many false starts and too many holding penalties by the offensive line.
“I knew week one going in we wouldn’t be perfect,” Ford said. “We were going to make mistakes. We were slow to get started on offense and we beat ourselves in the first half with penalties. We’ve got to get better. I would have loved to have come out and got points first. But we answered them in the second quarter. Defense, good job. One busted play. That was really about it. I am really proud of them. It’s a lot easier to teach and make corrections when you are 1-0 than when you are 0-1.”
DeSoto Central takes on Lake Cormorant next week on the road.
