Day one of DeSoto Central High School’s second annual Christmas basketball invitational closed out with a Jaguar win against the Germantown Mavericks, Monday night.
The Jaguars took an early lead in the final game of the night, ending the first period ahead 14-9, but the Mavericks caught back up in the second and led 28-27, and then 42-40 in the third.
The Mavericks held onto their lead until the final minute of gameplay when senior Dorian Whitley sank the game-winning 3-pointer with 52 seconds left on the clock to put the Jaguars up 56-54. Leading the Jaguars were Whitley with 24 points and George Saulsberry with 10.
Also at the DeSoto Central Christmas Invitational were teams from 8 other high schools competing against each other across a total of seven games. Independence, Cleveland Central, Byhalia, Heritage, Clinton, Jackson Academy, Millington Central, Arlington, Germantown and DeSoto Central all played at the event.
The invitational tipped off at 11:00 a.m. with a game between the girls teams from Independence High School and Cleveland Central High School, which Cleveland Central won 39-21. They were followed by a matchup between the boys teams from the same schools and Cleveland Central picked up their second W of the invitational, outscoring Independence 74-41.
Rounding out the rest of the day’s matchups, Heritage’s boys sunk Byhalia 57-39, Clinton’s girls defeated Jackson Academy 59-50, Jackson Academy’s boys held on against Millington Central 55-54, Arlington’s girls topped Germantown 65-54, and finally, DeSoto Central’s boys picked up the 56-54 win against Germantown to end the day.
The invitational continues today at DeSoto Central High School. Tuesday’s games include; Senatobia and Byhalia girls, Cleveland Central and Byhalia boys, Cleveland Central and Ridgeland girls, Bluff City and Ridgeland boys, Trezevant and Independence boys, South Panola and Jackson Academy boys, Germantown and Jackson Academy girls, Germantown and Horn Lake boys, Clinton and Arlington girls, and Millington Central and Heritage boys.
