The DeSoto Central Jaguars secured the third Region 1-6A spot for Mississippi playoffs after defeating the Lewisburg Patriots Thursday, November 4.
The Jaguars won, 35-22, ending their regular season 6-5 overall, 5-2 in district and ranked number 65 in the state.
Jaguars Head Coach Shelby Ford said his team was looking forward to playing against tougher teams and had important game preparations to consider.
“I think we were all looking ahead to the playoffs a little bit," Ford said. "I didn’t like our focus early in the game then they came out and did a good job in special teams."
Ford said his guys did regroup after halftime but initially had mental mistakes that stalled their drive.
“Through the first half, we didn’t execute,” Ford said. “Offensively we got pushed around up front. We had a big holding penalty on a big pass play. We got a penalty on a big punt return. We fumbled going into the endzone not wanting to take care of the football. Those are mistakes we can’t make next week.”
Ford said the Jaguars' plays improved in the last two quarters of the game.
“We did a lot better job in the second half, after the off-side kick and enough punts to clamp down and be where we were supposed to be,” Ford said. “I was hoping for the whole, complete game to be where we got to be. I’m sure we’re playing a really good team next week.”
DeSoto Central will face Madison Central High School in the playoffs in Madison, Mississippi on Friday, Nov. 12.
Ford, who has been head coach for six years, said the coming week’s objective for his team is to clean up the mental mistakes he’s observed over the past couple of games.
“We’re getting back to the fundamentals, getting our game plan ready for whoever we play and getting things cleaned up,” Ford said. “We should be excited about getting another week to practice. I’m going to lean on my seniors for that.”
Ford added that his seniors should be proud of their overall division record.
“Five and two division is a great achievement,” Ford said. “They should enjoy that. I told them to make sure to enjoy the journey. When they look back it's going to look real good. We’re not scared of anybody. We got what we got so we’ll see what happens.”
By the numbers, Jaguars struck the first game blow with a TD and PAT five minutes into the game leading off 7-0. On offense the Pats drove hard against the Jaguars D-line. Pats #15 Easton Fesmire carried the ball on return to the 24-yard line. The Pats then were able to move the ball another 37 yards by a pass completion from #36 Zach Dennie to #13 Devin Ellis. Strong strategy from the Pats also saw #7 Aiden Travis block a Jaguars pass near the end of the first quarter.
In the second, the Jags nearly doubled their score with TD from #14 Ryan Musselwhite. The PAT was successfully blocked by the Jaguars, leaving the Pats at 13-0.
After halftime, Lewisburg joined the fray with a TD about two minutes in with an incomplete 2-point conversion. The Pats attempted an onside kick with the Jaguars recovering for first and 10. Back on offense, Jaguars pushed hard in the third quarter with #12 JT Swift making an impressive 25-yard pass to #3 Jaylen Hull.
Later, Jaguars # 2 Lonnie Johnson, III made a TD and the 2-point conversion for DeSoto, 21-6. Another TD was made by #13 Blake Holley with 22 seconds remaining. A successful 2-point conversion upped DeSoto, 29-6.
In the fourth, the Pats bit back by securing a TD from #17 Gunner Gilmore completing a pass to Fesmire. The 2-point conversion brought the Pats score up, 29-14.
The Jaguars pounced back with six minutes left after #10 Marquis Fields secured a TD but the PAT was kicked too low, 35-14.
The Pats managed one more scoring TD with two minutes left after Gilmore passed to #44 Gage Haley. Number 6 Graycen Crumbley secured a two-point conversion but wasn’t enough to overcome the Jaguars defense.
Lewisburg ends their season 1-9 overall, 0-7 in district and number 170 in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.