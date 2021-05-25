A DeSoto Central High School physics teacher has been named as a state-level finalist for the nation's top teaching honor.
Ashley Webb, who teaches Physics and AP Physics 1 and 2, is one of six Mississippi educators who have been named as finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence.
The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) is the nation's highest honor for teachers of mathematics and science.
"All students deserve a welcoming, engaging, and challenging classroom culture that fits both their emotional and academic needs," Webb said.
The award was established in 1983 by the White House, and allows each state to select up to three finalists in mathematics and up to three finalists in science. One of the state finalists in each content area may be selected as the Presidential Awardee for the state.
The Mississippi State Board of Education will recognize Mississippi's 2021 PAEMST finalists later this year.
National winners are announced approximately a year after state-level finalists are identified.
