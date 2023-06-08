DeSoto Central High School alumnus Trelon Barrett has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program. He is one of just 38 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2023 summer program.
The Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides eight-week paid internships at top Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide.
Barrett is a 2023 graduate of Mississippi State University who majored in communication with a print and digital journalism concentration. He will be interning this summer on the entertainment news program EXTRA in Hollywood, California, through the Foundation’s program.
“It feels amazing to be chosen for this internship,” said Barrett, who hails from Olive Branch, Mississippi. “When I applied, I had it in my mind that this was way out of my reach. But once I got the call, I knew my work in college paid off.
“I am most excited to work in the field of entertainment news,” continued Barrett. “Ever since I started college, I knew that I wanted to become a film or television journalist. So, being able to do that this summer is a dream come true.”
The Internship Program also provides professional development sessions with leaders in the television industry and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead for participating students. Interns also become lifelong members of the Foundation’s alumni family giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.
The Television Academy Foundation shapes the art of creating television by engaging and educating the next generation of television professionals providing essential resources that help them discover their voices, refine their skills and forge rewarding careers in every sector of the television industry.
The Internship Program annually provides 50 students from across the nation with hands-on work experience, mentorships and opportunities for accelerated career development in more than 30 categories. Foundation alumni include prominent writers, producers, documentarians, creative executives, network presidents and more.
Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future.
