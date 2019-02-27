Students in Northwest Mississippi Community College DeSoto Center’s Hotel and Restaurant Management Technology (HRMT) program recently placed first and second in competitions at the Mississippi Collegiate DECA Career Development Conference.
The conference was held Feb. 20-21 and was hosted by East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) and Mississippi University for Women (MUW). “This competition is a qualifier for our students to attend the Collegiate DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando in April,” said HRMT instructor Deborah Thompson. “They must place first, second or third to qualify to attend the conference in Florida.”
Northwest students competed in the Culinary Competition with 10 other teams from eight schools on Feb. 20 at MUW.
“The students have one hour to fully execute the preparation of a meal, which includes fabricating a chicken and then the plate must include a vegetable, starch, and protein,” said Thompson. “Once done in the kitchen they have 15 minutes to present a marketing plan for the dish and menu they have created.”
The Northwest team consisted of Tamara Atkins of Olive Branch, Mary “Maddie” McClure of Olive Branch and Michael Glass of Memphis. They placed second in the state, Thompson said.
On Feb. 21, The Northwest team of Landon Smith of Hernando and Jesse Adams of Byhalia competed in the Business Simulations and Case Studies Competition at EMCC. Northwest competed in the Business Ethics category against seven other teams, placing first in the state. Thompson explained that the students were given a case study that deals with Business Ethics and they had to prepare a presentation that offered a solution to the issue.
“They are given an hour to read the case study and come up with a solution and then 15 minutes to present the solution to the judges,” Thompson said.
Christine Jones of Byhalia acted as the student voting delegate for the state officers election, Thompson said.
“I am very proud of our students who participated in the DECA competition,” said Dr. Keith Reed, dean of DeSoto Center. “Our students worked diligently in preparing for the competition and it was evident in their success. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Mrs. Deborah Thompson, Mrs. Audrie McCann and Mr. John Woods for the outstanding instruction and guidance they provide our students.”