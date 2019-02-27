Students in Northwest Mississippi Community College DeSoto Center’s Hotel and Restaurant Management Technology (HRMT) program recently placed first and second in competitions at the Mississippi Collegiate DECA Career Development Conference. From left are Tamara Atkins of Olive Branch, Michael Glass of Memphis and Mary “Maddie” McClure of Olive Branch, second place winners, Culinary Competition; Landon Smith of Hernando and Jesse Adams of Byhalia, first place winners, Business Simulations and Case Studies Competition and Christine Jones of Byhalia, voting delegate.