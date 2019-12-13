The Northwest Mississippi Community College DeSoto Center’s Phi Theta Kappa Chapter and school officials have presented Horn Lake Elementary School a check for $2,773. The chapter donation will cover each second-grader at the school to receive a Scholastic Book of their choice for a year. Among those on hand were school students Deanna Dranaros, Aaron Bland, Logan Beard and Nevah Brock. Also pictured are chapter advisor Patsy Gardner, DeSoto Center Assistant Dean Dr. Josh Filtz and Dean Dr. Keith Reed, HLES teachers Ashley Chunn and Emily Smith, and assistant principal Dee Thompson and principal Carrie Speck, along with chapter member Adam Canoy.