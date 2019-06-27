Students in Dr. Darrell Barnes and Dr. Lindsay Massie's biology classes at Northwest Mississippi Community College DeSoto Center have been cleaning up the Arkabutla Lake Wildlife Rehabilitation and Nature Center (ARK) trail while learning about concepts they have studied in class. From left are Michael Taylor of Olive Branch, Zach Rainbolt of Hernando, Heath Webb of Southaven, Hailey Livingston of Southaven, Samantha Shoffner of Holly Springs, Jason Holcomb of Olive Branch and Massie.