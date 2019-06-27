Northwest Mississippi Community College DeSoto Center biology instructors Dr. Darrell Barnes and Dr. Lindsay Massie and their students will be on hand on July 19 for a formal ceremony to officially "adopt" the ARK trails, where they have been working for over a year.
Barnes and Massie, working in coordination with the Coldwater River Nature Conservancy (CRNC), take their students to the Arkabutla Lake Wildlife Rehabilitation and Nature Center (ARK) trail to not only teach, but to work on the conservation and clean-up of the area from debris that has invaded the trail from nearby Arkabutla Lake. Students walk along the two-mile trail cleaning it up while learning about concepts they have studied in class. They take time to stop and explore various plant and wildlife that might be found along the way.
According to the CRNC website, the ARK is located on 154 acres of natural habitat awarded to Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. by the US Army Corps of Engineers at Arkabutla Lake. The ARK is able to repeatedly connect children and adults with nature and wildlife along the two miles of woodland walking trails,an outdoor stage, 5,000 sq. ft. education pavilion, beautiful interpretive signage, and open wildflower and grasslands. The ARK trail is on Hwy. 304 in DeSoto County.
The July 19 event will be the formal ceremony to adopt the ARK trail, according to Massie. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the pavilion, which is located on the ARK trail.
For more information on the DeSoto Center, visit northwestms.edu and for more information on the ARK, coldwaternatureconservancy.org.
(0) comments
