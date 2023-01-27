DeSoto Arts Institute will be starting a new one year film certificate program in February.
Founder and CEO Robb Smith, an award-winning director who is known professionally as Robb Rokk, said the new program will help train young aspiring filmmakers in video production and the filmmaking process.
“It’s two-and-a-half hours every Tuesday night with an occasional Saturday workshop,” Rokk said. “We have plans to bring in all kinds of instructors to teach workshops.”
DAI is a non-profit headquartered at SouthPoint Church in the old Southaven Cinema on Stateline Road and provides support, training, and mentoring to individuals looking to pursue a career in the film industry, with an emphasis on producing family-friendly, Christian entertainment.
Rokk said they will be holding a ribbon cutting and grand re-opening on January 31 at 4 p.m. as a way to to re-introduce DAI to the community after a fire damaged their building and forced them to remodel, coupled with two down years because of COVID which dropped their numbers significantly.
“This is kind of our re-boot,” Rokk said. “It was the perfect storm situation. COVID knocked our numbers down. We literally went from having over 30 students every week in class to like four or five. Then during COVID, we had a fire at the church that flooded one side of the church.”
Rokk said they spent every penny they had renovating the damaged area into a useable space and are about 90 percent done.
“We had to do a lot of plumbing and electrical work to get it up to code,” Rokkk said. “Then we took one of our rooms - we have two big rooms here - which was just a big, nasty storage area with old carpet and ceiling, and we turned that into a very nice office and theater room combo. The other side is our recording studio and our film and podcast studio.”
Rokk said he is really excited about the new film certificate program. The program will train students in every aspect of filmmaking from story development and screenwriting, all the way through to filming and post production.
“We have already had 35 applicants and we’re not even sure we have 30 seats,” Rokk said. “I’m hoping it turns into a two-year program. The first year you are just trying to get them some hands on experience on everything from coming up with a story idea and all of the story development process that it takes to get a project to the filming stage. So they will get that whole front end development and then to the point of who will direct it, what it would cost to make, all the way up to pre-production and scheduling, casting, then to an actual film shoot.”
Rokk said they also have many other exciting projects on the horizon at DAI, including the return of their film festival. DAI hosted its first film festival showcasing dozens of short features - including some which were produced by students at DAI - in 2019.
“We were planning to do it this March, but we are going to push it back to October,” Rokk said. “We didn’t want to wait until October, but that is when we originally held it and it will get us back on schedule and at a time of year around here that we think is perfect.”
The students also stayed busy working on writing projects during COVID, and Rokk said they are looking forward to putting some of those stories on film.
“We did a ton of writing during the pandemic and just creating ideas and concepts and boning up on our skills,” Rokk said. “We have one student filming a short. He is also learning how to do miniatures kind of in a “Star Wars” way. He is projecting and running a spaceship through a scene.”
Rokk said they also might have some even more exciting news to announce in the future. Hollywood is interested in turning one of their short films into a possible mini series.
“I can’t say a whole lot about that right now,” Rokk said. “But we are excited. We have a lot happening here. We never stopped. It’s great to see that things are getting back to normal.”
Rokk said he hopes someday soon that Hollywood directors and producers will hire DAI graduates for their projects knowing that they have received excellent training.
“We get calls all the time ‘hey, I need somebody to come shoot this. You got anybody?’ Then I identify students I can send out there,” Rokk said. “I think when someone from DAI goes out to get a job and work on a film production, hopefully these guys will go ‘wow! You went to DAI? That’s pretty good.’ and know that they have the skills to do the job.”
