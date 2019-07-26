DeSoto Arts Council of Hernando has been awarded a $13,400 operating grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC). The grant is a portion of the nearly $1.4 million in grants the Commission will award in 2019-2020 and will be used to promote the arts in DeSoto County. The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“The Mississippi Arts Commission is proud to support arts organizations as well as arts activities and festivals around the state through grant-making,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “These funds help broaden the reach of arts by educating our communities about Mississippi’s enduring creative legacy and offering arts experiences and performances to people in nearly every area of the state.”
The DeSoto Arts Council (DAC) strives to foster the arts by offering interesting and creative opportunities for artists to share their work with the general public. The DAC offers a variety of classes for children and adults throughout the year with workshops and a children’s summer art camp. DAC organizes two festivals each year to support artists and artisans in the area.
The Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency serves the residents of the state by providing grants that support programs to enhance communities; assist artists, and arts organizations; promote the arts in education and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage. Established in 1968, the Mississippi Arts Commission is funded by the Mississippi Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts at the Community Foundation of Greater Jackson and other private sources. The agency serves as an active supporter and promoter of the arts in community life and in arts education.
