A DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy is no longer with the force after he resigned on Friday. The resignation came in the wake of his arrest for driving while under the influence near Hattiesburg last week.
A news release from the Sheriff’s Department Monday morning announced that Blake Channell, age 28, had stepped down from the department.
Channel had been with the department since June 25, 2018.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested Channell on Thursday along I-59 in Forrest County.
He was charged with DUI 1st and obstructing the roadway.
Bob Bakken is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.