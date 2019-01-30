The Republican race for District 25 state Legislature will include a challenger to incumbent Rep. Dan Eubanks of Walls.
Randy Denton of Lake Cormorant has announced and qualified to be on the August primary ballot to challenge Eubanks for the nomination.
Denton made his announcement earlier this month on social media, stating he wanted to limit government, reform and fund education and support local municipality control.
“Who better to administer public services, public schools, facilities and taxes than its locally-elected officials, boards and administrators,” Denton said.
Denton stated he also wants to preserve personal freedom, support agriculture, conservation, local farmers and land owners, while also supporting effective law enforcement.
Bob Bakken is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
