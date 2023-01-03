District 3 Supervisor Ray Denison was installed on Tuesday as the new board president for 2023. He takes over from District 5 Supervisor Michael Lee.
Denison was board vice-president in 2022. This is Denison's first time in the role. Supervisors rotate the position with each member serving a year as president.
"I am humbled to be elected to serve the people of DeSoto County," Denison said.
Lee will be stepping down this year when his term expires to run for Sheriff.
"It was an honor to serve the people of DeSoto County," Lee said. "2022 was an exciting year of accomplishments including the opening of Holly Springs Road, a new Justice Court, added 12 School Resource officers, installed new E911 tower, and we did all that and more with no increase in property tax rates."
District 4 Supervisor Lee Caldwell will serve as vice-president.
