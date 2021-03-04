Residents of Horn Lake who spoke out against a proposed mosque on Church Road will have to wait at least another two weeks for a final decision by the city.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen were set to hear an appeal at its regular meeting on Tuesday, but had to postpone hearing the case due to a death in architect Douglas Thornton’s family, who is representing the owner.
The Planning Commission turned down the mosque at its Feb. 22 meeting over traffic and safety concerns to the surrounding neighborhood.
“I apologize to those who made a special effort to be here,” said Mayor Allen Latimer. “But in view of the circumstances, it’s going to be put on a later docket. They do intend to appeal. I appreciate your patience and understanding. I know the Board of Aldermen is anxious to see you and hear you when that comes before the board.”
Owner Ray Elk of Memphis submitted plans to the city to build a mosque - Abraham House of God - on 80 acres of wooded land across from Bonne Terre Inn Event & Resort on Church Road. The site is zoned Agricultural Residential.
Horn Lake Planning Director Ethan Greene said the applicant applied for and was granted approval for preliminary site plan on Aug. 8, 2020 for a residential subdivision. The Planning Commission later denied a conditional use permit for a cemetery on the site on Aug. 31.
Greene noted in his report that a church is permitted in agricultural-residential zoning, and that the site plan provides for 44 parking spaces - more than the required 39 - to accommodate a maximum occupancy of 156. The proposed mosque also meets the setback requirements, natural buffering, architectural review standards, and includes deceleration lanes in both directions to mitigate traffic concerns.
Greene did not, however, make any recommendation to the city as to whether to approve or deny the mosque.
“Staff makes no recommendation other than to note that the applicant has met or exceeded minimum requirements,” Green wrote.
The proposed mosque drew sharp criticism from residents who live along Church Road who objected to the possibility of loud speakers being used to call churchgoers to prayer, the increase in traffic on an already heavily traveled road, and the uncertainty of further development on the site.
Greg Speltz, whose property is bordered on the east and north side of the proposed mosque, argued that the mosque is only one part of the proposed site, and questioned what else the developers plan to build there in the future.
“The remainder of the property is marked for future development,” Speltz said. “To me, future development means let me get my foot in the door and then we will do as we please as we go. I don’t think that is a very wise approach. You would think a project of this magnitude would be able to provide this information for it to be approved, much less be required.”
Steve Goad, who lives directly on the other side of the proposed mosque, reminded planning commission members that they already turned down the site plan for the cemetery because of traffic concerns, and questioned why the developers keep coming back with different plans for the site.
“So far we have had three different meetings,” Goad said. “One time we heard it was going to be a little subdivision. I noticed in the latest site plan that Poof! Everything has disappeared except the mosque.I don’t see anything in this version now that changes any of the concerns that we expressed at that meeting - traffic volume, congestion in the area, noise, and lights.”
Grant Harlow, who lives close to the proposed site, said the amount of traffic on Church Road is already unsafe.
“If you don’t think there’s too much traffic, you’re welcome to come sit in my driveway,” Harlow said. “This is foolish to put that much more traffic on that dangerous road the way it is.”
Another resident on Church Road, Kathleen Raby, said she is not against anyone’s religion, but also expressed concerns about what the added traffic would mean.
“I am against it totally because of the traffic,” Raby said. “I don’t deny any church anywhere. But when it comes to the safety of my kids and my grandkids pulling out onto Church Road, it’s a concern to me.”
Emily Rygg, owner of Bon Terre Country Inn which is directly across the street from the site, cautioned the planning commission about the noise that would come from the loudspeakers at the mosque - despite assurances from the developer that there won’t be any.
“It is not against the law in the United States for mosques to have loudspeakers,” Rygg said. “All you have to do is Google it and there are so many lawsuits in the United States against the noise.”
Rygg said allowing a mosque with loudspeakers to call churchgoers to prayer at all hours of the day in a country-like neighborhood setting would severely disrupt her business.
“If there is a sound that could start at 3:30 a.m. and goes all the way until 10:00 p.m. - my business is gone,” Rygg said. “Every one of my guests is going to call me the next morning and want a credit. My weddings and corporate clients come here because it is quiet. I depend on repeat business and people having a wonderful time from start to finish. It’s like coming to grandma’s house because it is peaceful and quiet. My business will close if there are loud speakers.”
Rygg also blasted the owners and their representatives for not reaching out to neighbors to talk about the proposed project and addressing their concerns.
“Shame on this development for not doing that,” Rygg said. “This development has known for months they have problems. Why hasn’t one of them come to us and said let’s have a meet and greet? I think everyone here feels the same. We’ve been deceived. We’ve been lied to.”
Planning Commissioner Larry Ray made a motion to deny the mosque based on the safety concerns raised by the surrounding neighbors.
“These people who live around here should have a say,” Ray said. “And in my opinion, the majority rules.”
The motion passed 6-0.
