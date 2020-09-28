DeSoto County Schools saw another decrease in new COVID-19 cases among staff and students with 18 total new cases reported between Sept. 21 and Sept. 25. 16 students and 2 staff members reported positive cases.
150 additional students were quarantined last week following possible exposure.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district since the start of the semester to 168, and the total number of those quarantined since the start of the semester to 907, according to data from the state.
This is the third week that the district has seen a decrease in the number of cases and those in quarantine. There were six fewer cases reported this week than last week, and there were 11 fewer students required to quarantine.
“Because we have the largest student population in the state, we have been encouraged by the relatively low number of cases,” Cory Uselton, the superintendent of the district, said in an email last week. “It has definitely been a team effort between our parents, teachers, students, administrators, and staff members. Our parents are the first line of defense by conducting symptom checks each morning and keeping their child at home if there are any symptoms, and our teachers and administrators are doing an excellent job of being consistent with policies and procedures in order to cut down on the potential of COVID-19 transmission on campus.”
DeSoto County Schools is the largest district in the state of Mississippi with over 30,000 students. About 13,000 of those students chose to start the semester by attending classes virtually.
The numbers released by the district do not include private schools in the county or students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations unrelated to schools.
“Of course, we know that the number of cases can increase due to interaction at school or away from school, so we can never let our guard down,” Uselton said last week last week. “We must always be vigilant.”
