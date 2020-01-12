DeSoto County Schools announced Sunday evening, Jan. 12 that classes will be held in all of the district's buildings on Monday.
The decision comes after the weekend's storm system produced two now-confirmed tornadoes that touched down early Saturday morning, Jan. 11.
Lewisburg and Love areas in DeSoto County were hit in particular. Some of the damage occurred near the Lewisburg school complex of campuses.
While classes will be in session on Monday, the district did announce some allowances would be made to students not able to come to classes because of the storm damage or travel conditions in their vicinity.
The complete statement from the school district is as follows:
"DeSoto County Schools will operate on a regular schedule on Monday, January 13. School officials are sympathetic for the families that are facing the effects of the storm that swept through DeSoto County. Students who are facing adverse situations due to storm damage or travel conditions will have their absences excused in upcoming days while their families deal with the aftermath of the storm. When it is convenient for affected parents, they can contact their child's school for further guidance. All schools have electricity, there was no damage to any classrooms, and the DeSoto County Emergency Management Agency and Sheriff Bill Rasco have given clearance to school officials to return to school."
State Emergency Management officials were surveying the damage Sunday and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is expected to tour the area Monday morning.
County government declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning and Gov. Phil Bryant also declared a State of Emergency for the entire state, as well.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.