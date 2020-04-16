The 2019-2020 school year for DeSoto County public school students will not be ending as was expected, especially for the senior class set to move into the next stage of their life.
Gov. Tate Reeves has ordered state school buildings to close for the rest of the school year as a health and public safety measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus. DeSoto County School District officials still expect that the graduating high school seniors will have their moment to get their diploma in a commencement exercise. Conditions in the virus battle, state and CDC health guidelines, and government declarations, however, will factor into when those events take place, said DCS Supt. Cory Uselton Thursday, April 16.
“We have contingency plans set up through June and July at the Landers Center,” Uselton said. “We’re going to have to follow city and county ordinances, so we’re on a day-by-day basis seeing how the situation develops and seeing what the landscape will be in May, in June, and in July. At this time we don’t know yet what that will look like but we, our seniors and their parents, know that we’re going to do all we can.”
Uselton said the district wants the best possible graduation experience possible under the circumstances. He said he had scheduled a meeting with the eight senior class presidents via online conferencing to get their input and tell them what the school district was facing around scheduling graduation events.
While DCS officials had been hoping that school buildings could be reopened, the district’s distance learning program was put in place with the possibility that it would need to be used for the school year’s remaining days. Distance learning has gone well, Uselton said, but it has also been a learning experience for all.
“Students will still receive distance learning through May 21, the last student day on the calendar,” Uselton said. “We’re trying to work with each individual student because there are so many challenges out there. We’re using a combination of online resources and paper packets that students and parents can pick up at the school,” adding individual student situations will determine how the student is being taught.
Students use distance learning as a way to improve their grade as well as their skills. Uselton did say some senior students need to continue classes to meet their requirements for graduation.
“Our main concern at the moment is making sure that our seniors meet all of their graduation requirements,” Uselton explained. “We have students in classes right now that have to continue to do work, in order to meet those requirements.”
Teachers and staff, while not in the classroom, are still “on the clock,” and on call depending on the need.
“Everyone is expected to continue to work each day,” Uselton said. Everyone is on call if the principal or their supervisor needs them to physically come into work. Right now, employees are expected to be working in distance learning, child nutrition workers are feeding students, whatever the situation may be. Our employees are working and they're being compensated for that.”