Walls Elementary School assistant principal Amy Cobb (second from right) has been named the Mississippi Association of Elementary School Principals winner of its Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year Award. Cobb is in her 21st year of education in DeSoto County and starting her third year at Walls. Congratulating her are (from left) DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton, Walls Elementary School principal Erika Armstrong, and DCS Director of Academic Support and School Improvement Amanda Samples.