The DeSoto County Board of Education voted unanimously to extend the existing temporary absentee policy to Friday, Feb. 18.
With this policy, students who are absent because they are awaiting COVID testing are marked as “quarantined” rather than “absent” in the schools’ computer systems.
“We do not want parents to send their child to school if they’re awaiting testing, but at the same time, we don’t want them counted absent,” Superintendent Cory Uselton said.
Uselton cited challenges of finding available testing as a reason for the extension of the policy.
DeSoto County Schools reported 448 new confirmed student infections and 339 new quarantined students as a result of close contact in school in their most recent COVID data from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28. Additionally, there were 83 new school staff infections.
Of the 39 DeSoto County schools, only eight reported no new quarantines. All schools reported new student cases.
The schools with the highest number of new quarantines are Walls Elementary School with 43, Pleasant Hill Elementary School with 36, Hernando Middle School with 21, and Olive Branch Elementary School and Greenbrook Elementary School each with 20.
The schools with the highest number of new student infections are DeSoto Central High School with 30, Hernando Middle School with 26, Horn Lake High School with 22, Pleasant Hill Elementary School with 20, and DeSoto Central Middle School and DeSoto Central Elementary School each with 18.
