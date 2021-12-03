The DeSoto County Board of Education met Thursday, Dec. 2, to discuss expanding DeSoto Central Middle School, congratulate the Pride of DeSoto Central Marching Band on their year and honor two board members for awards they received.
The board voted to accept the best and lowest bid for two construction projects to expand DeSoto Central Middle School. The best and lowest bid of $3,836,909 was submitted by Fullwood Construction.
“Due to continued growth in the DeSoto Central school zone, there is a need for additional classrooms on the DeSoto Central Middle School,” Superintendent Cory Uselton said. “Also, we plan to add additional space in the DeSoto Central Middle School cafeteria in order to accommodate more students.”
The project will add 10 new classrooms to the school, providing space for an additional 250 students. The cafeteria expansion will provide space for an additional 350 students.
The board also took time to congratulate and award certificates to the members of the Pride of DeSoto Central Marching Band for their achievements this year.
The band won the state championship, won the North Mississippi Marching Invitational, won the Bandmasters Championship at the Liberty Bowl, and represented Mississippi in the Bands of America Grand National Championship.
“We couldn’t do it without hard work from students,” Band Director Dennis Cox said. “This is the smallest DeSoto Central band we’ve ever had because of COVID, but it’s the hardest working DeSoto Central band we’ve ever had.”
Also recognized at the meeting were board members Shelia Riley and Michele Henley. Henley received Mississippi’s School Board Member of the Year award and Riley was voted in as an executive officer of the Mississippi School Boards Association.
Riley has served as the Mississippi School Boards Association District 1 representative since 2019 and was just elected as the vice president of the organization.
“These two individual honors are such a big deal because with Ms. Riley serving on the board, she’ll be making decisions that affect education for all school children in Mississippi,” Uselton said. “With Ms. Henley receiving this award, that’s out of over 140 school districts and she is the school board member of the year so that is quite the accomplishment.”
