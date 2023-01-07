David Taylor, Jr. was pretty much raised at the Olive Branch Airport. He literally took his first plane ride from the airport when he was three months old. His father was airport manager for 30 years until his retirement in 2014, and he worked alongside him as a line supervisor and safety officer for 25 of those 30 years.
After “retiring” from the fire department after 27 years, the younger Taylor stepped into the same role officially on December 21 and will oversee operation of one of the state’s busiest general aviation facilities which now bears his father’s name, Taylor Field.
“As long as I have been around this airport, it was kind of like coming home,” Taylor said. “So to come in now and be director is like a family reunion of sorts. Two things have been my favorites as a kid - airplanes and fire trucks. I am leaving one and getting to play with the other.”
Taylor said he remembers when his father first took over as manager of the airport in 1984. Back then, the runway was only 4,000 feet long and the manager’s office was housed in the terminal building where the flight school is today.
From the very beginning, Taylor said it always felt like a family business.
“The airport was very small,” Taylor said. “It was the flight school plus the airport management and the FBO (fixed base operator). Then in 1989, I came out there and started working with him on the line. And for a while, both my brother and I worked together. We fueled airplanes, moved planes around, and all of the ground services for corporate and private planes coming in. I did that from 1989 all the way up to 2013 when I took another position with the fire department that was a Monday through Friday 8 to 5 deal and I didn’t have time to work here anymore.”
Although he has been around airplanes his entire life, Taylor said he never wanted to be a professional pilot. He enjoyed being a private pilot and got to tag along as a co-pilot with friends in the industry, which allowed him to see the corporate side of aviation.
“I’m a private pilot and I do my own flying,” Taylor said. “I have been in a good position to be around some friends who have been corporate pilots. But I just never had aspirations of making a living as a pilot.”
Taylor said he enjoyed being on the ground and learning about both general aviation and the service side of the business, but always felt more suited to management. He always had it in the back of his mind of one day returning to work for the airport.
“As I got up there in years I knew I wasn’t going to be a firefighter forever,” Taylor said. “I’ve been looking at this for several years.”
He watched - and learned - over the years as his father made major improvements to the airport. The runway was extended to 6,000 feet in length along with a parallel taxiway; numerous upgrades were made to the navigational aids serving arriving and departing aircraft; and the Air Traffic Control tower was added in 2003.
Olive Branch took ownership in 2018 and today the airport is the second busiest in Mississippi. The airport set a record this year with 85,000 operations a year, eclipsing the previous record of 74,000 set back in 2015.
Taylor has been serving as interim airport director since last October and believes the airport is in a position to see even more growth in the coming years.
“We are sitting in a prime location being as close as we are to Memphis,” Taylor said. “And having a control tower and also having instrument landing capabilities for bad weather, we are in a good place. The small corporate traffic and your smaller air traffic try to stay away from Memphis International because it is a big airport. We are only five miles from FedEx corporate, and as business has moved out from the downtown and moved out east toward Germantown and Collierville, it makes us a really convenient airport for businesses to come to. So our location makes us a prime location for for future growth if companies want to come in and build new hangars and base their aircraft here. We are sitting in a really good spot for that to open up.”
Taylor said he learned two very important things from his father that he plans to carry over in his new role as manager - be fair, but firm.
“He was always fair about what he did, but he was firm in what he believed and stood his ground when he needed to,” Taylor said. “That’s kind of my mantra as well.”
Taylor said he plans to continue to build upon the work that his father started.
“To fill his shoes would be impossible,” Taylor said. “If I can do half the work he did here and be successful, then that would be considered an achievement because he did a lot to make the airport what it is today.”
