David Stockton grew up watching his father play for the Utah Jazz, but never really had his sights set on becoming a professional basketball player someday.
But being around a family where his brothers and sisters also played, he developed his own love for basketball which eventually led him to go pro.
“That was how I ended up loving the game,” Stockton said. “I had two brothers that were running around all day. So I followed suit. I liked basketball. It was fun. I realized I had to work hard at it. And then as I started getting in to it and playing against better guys, I thought, hey, maybe I could do this. That’s what I’ve been trying to do.”
Stockton is the son of NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton, one of the greatest point guards and ball passers in NBA history who played his entire 19 year career with the Jazz. He and Karl Malone led the team to the NBA finals in 1997 and 1998 against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
The 30 year-old, 5’11” guard is now in his sixth year as a player in the NBA G League where he has averaged 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and seven assists over 184 games.
Last year with the Hustle, he compiled 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, and scored in double digits 10 times in 15 games.
Stockton played 20 minutes and scored 14 points off the bench on Friday in a 118-97 loss against the Lakeland Magic in his season debut following time off from an injury.
“I’m just happy to get out there,” Stockton said. “I try to get better and to win. If you’re getting better every day and you’re winning, you’re doing what you are supposed to do.”
Stockton said while his father has always talked to him about basketball, the biggest thing he instilled in him was to show up every day like any other profession and to just do his work.
“He’s always given me advice,” Stockton said. “But anything he’s got to say is special to me, so I will listen.”
Stockton played for his dad’s college alma mater Gonzaga from 2010-2014 and is now the fourth child in the Stockton family to play professional basketball. His older brother, Michael, played for Cholet Basket in France, and sisters Lindsey and Laura both played in the German Bundesliga.
David has also played on professional teams in Croatia, New Zealand, Germany, and Puerto Rico. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds for Medi Bayreuth in Germany, and was among the league leaders with 21.1 points for the Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rico.
Stockton said playing overseas gave him a different perspective both as a person and as a player.
“The game is different over there,” Stockton said. “They have some really good players. And it’s been great to see the world and appreciate what we have here in the United States.”
He’s also logged time in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings in 2014 and the Utah Jazz in 2017, and is hoping he will get the call from the Grizzlies at some point.
“It was awesome to wear that Jazz jersey because I grew up a Jazz fan, and to get to play in the NBA,” Stockton said. “It was a fun experience to be a part of. My goal is to still get to the NBA. But you have to get lucky and you have to have the right timing. So I hope so. I would love that.”
While he admires many current NBA players, Stockton said he enjoys watching Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
“I love how he shows up to play every day and his energy level,” Stockton said. “It’s contagious. He really gets the team going and himself going. I respect that.”
