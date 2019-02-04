Hernando, MS (38632)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Near record high temperatures. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.