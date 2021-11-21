Just about everybody in DeSoto County knows about or has seen Cuddles and “that man.”
Cuddles, a Border Collie-Chow mix, and her owner, Larry Worthy, are familiar faces at area nursing homes and hospitals where they regularly drop in to visit the elderly or sick children to spread some good cheer.
The pair wasn’t able to get out and about as much as they normally do this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but if there is one thing that people come to expect from them, it’s their annual picture of Cuddles with Santa.
Every year, Cuddles has her picture taken with Santa at an event sponsored by the Tunica Humane Society, and Worthy hands out hundreds of pictures as Christmas cards to the people they visit.
He’s given out more than 100 pictures since last Saturday and people are already asking him for one when they bump into him and Cuddles out somewhere in the public.
“Everywhere I go, people ask me if I have a new picture,” Worthy said. “They say ‘I want my picture of Cuddles this year.’”
Earlier this week, Worthy and Cuddles were at a Walmart when they noticed a woman who had tears in her eyes when she saw Cuddles. Worthy said the woman’s mother was bedridden for two years at Wesley Meadows, an assisted living facility in Hernando, and every year kept a picture of Cuddles with Santa by her bedside.
“She said, ‘you brought Cuddles by every year and gave her a new picture,’” Worthy said. “She kept them taped to her bed so Cuddles was with her every day. Some people have a collection of these pictures.”
Worthy said Cuddles has a big heart and is like an angel from God. He adopted Cuddles six years ago after she was rescued by police in Frayser where she was being used as dog fighting bait, nursed her back to health, and has been using her ever since to help lift spirits and to spread the word of God along the way.
“She’s everybody’s angel,” Worthy said. “She’s a gift from God who has helped bring people to Christ. She has a heart to feel and know and sense things that you and I don’t have the ability to do. It’s just a blessing and a joy when I watch her and the happiness I see her give people. That is the instrument that God chose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.