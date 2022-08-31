Scott and Natasha Hollis of Olive Branch will co-chair the 23th annual Crystal Ball with a theme of “A Night in Havana”. The gala, which benefits 800 nonprofits and charitable causes through the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, is planned for Saturday, January 21, 2023, at The Arena at Southaven. The Crystal Ball is the Community Foundation’s only fundraiser.
The 2023 Crystal Ball Gala theme is a continuation of the theme from 2022, which was canceled due to Covid-19. Scott Hollis, co-chair for this year’s gala, wanted to recognize the effort put in by the numerous volunteers from 2022.
“The Crystal Ball is a great event that has grown into an annual tradition in Northwest Mississippi,” Scott Hollis said. “The Foundation staff and the prior co-chairs did an outstanding job shepherding the ball through the pandemic years. Natasha and I are honored to be back at the helm as co-chairs in 2023. This will be our fifth time serving in that capacity. Our plans are well underway for another outstanding gala.”
The gala will include a live auction, dinner from Mesquite Chop House, and dance music by Get Sideways.
“The Crystal Ball affords our Community Foundation the opportunity to honor individuals, nonprofits, and businesses who exemplify our mission of connecting people who care with causes that matter,” Community Foundation president Keith Fulcher said. “This year’s Stars of Hope, Erin and Ben Napier, and our four Community Stars and honorees are outstanding representatives of the efforts being made in Mississippi to make life better for our youth.”
The 2023 Stars of Hope, Erin and Ben Napier, of HGTV’s “Home Town” and natives of Laurel, MS, were also the Stars of Hope for the 2022 Crystal Ball Gala. Recently, the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, with matching funds from the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation and the Abington family, presented Children’s of Mississippi with a check for $30,000 in honor of the Napiers.
The Community Stars for our 2023 Gala are Pastor Bartholomew of Brown Missionary Baptist Church as Man of the Year, Chelesa Presley of the Diaper Bank of the Mississippi Delta as Woman of the Year, Emmett Till Interpretive Center as Nonprofit of the Year, and Sephora as Business of the Year.
Those interested in sponsoring the event or donating auction items are invited to contact the Community Foundation by telephone at 662.449.5002, email at crystalball@cfnm.org or the website www.crystalballgala.org. The deadline to become a sponsor is November 7, 2022. Tickets sales for the Crystal Ball black-tie and Cuban attire event are $175 per person and, if available, will start on December 5, 2022.
The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi manages 260 donor-established funds. Established in 2002 with a generous grant from the Maddox Foundation, the Community Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 charitable organization. The Foundation serves Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Leflore, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Tunica counties. A board of 20 volunteer civic leaders governs the Community Foundation.
