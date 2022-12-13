Crystal Ball

 Tickets for the 2023 Crystal Ball Gala, “A Night in  Havana,” are now available for purchase. The gala, which benefits 800 nonprofits and charitable  causes through the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, is planned for Saturday,  January 21, 2023, at The Arena at Southaven. The Crystal Ball is the Community Foundation’s  only fundraiser. This year’s theme promises an elegant evening of fun starting with free front door valet service.  

Limited tickets are available for the Jan. 21, 2023, gala at the Arena at Southaven. The tickets are  $175 per person and must be purchased in advance at www.crystalballgala.org or 662.449.5002.  A cell phone number is needed for each ticketholder, as this will be your form of check in. 

“Think about Crystal Ball check in like the airport now. Expect a text message the day of the  event with your unique link to check in. This is your ticket in the door. You will show the  concierge your ticket confirmation on your phone to enter the gala.” said Community Foundation  CFO, Carol Smith.

Deadline for ticket purchases is Jan. 10. 

"This year’s Havana theme was originally intended to be used last year until the event was  canceled at the last minute due to COVID. Building on what had already been planned, this  year’s décor chairs, Rayanne Hollis and Ashley Stevenson, have implemented some terrific  additional design ideas including several giant hand-painted backdrops previously used at a celebrity event in Miami,” said Crystal Ball chairman Scott Hollis. “Each year we try to raise the  production quality of the event. For this Crystal Ball, we are bringing in the same sound and  video system used at the Botanical Garden’s concert series and the FedEx Forum together with a  concert lighting system. We intend to utilize those technologies throughout the event to give it  the feeling of a broadcast production—something already well known to the Napiers.” 

Erin and Ben Napier—Laurel, Mississippi natives and stars of the HGTV show Hometown—will  be honored with the annual Star of Hope award. Graduates of The University of Mississippi, and  founding co-owners of Laurel Mercantile Company, have dedicated their lives to promoting the  rebirth of historic downtown districts - revitalizing small-town America.  

Local Community Stars will also be honored at the gala: Pastor Bartholomew Orr of Brown  Missionary Baptist Church as Dan Maddox Man of the Year, Chelesa Presley of the Diaper Bank  of the Mississippi Delta as Margaret Maddox Woman of the Year, Emmett Till Interpretive  Center as Nonprofit of the Year, and Sephora as Business of the Year. 

Auction items will include a week in Charleston, South Carolina, a ladies lunch at artist Harris  Fyfe’s studio, as well as a week stay at a Fort Morgan Beach House, to name a few. There’s also  a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have John Lennon’s sister give you a private Beatles tour of  Liverpool! This year's auction will be available online at www.crystalballgala.org and during the  event. There will be exclusive Live Auction items available for those guests in attendance.  

Get Sideways, a band from Birmingham, Alabama, will provide an unforgettable night playing  the most fun music to get you on the dance floor and singing along to every song! They travel all  over the country and you will not want to miss them at the Crystal Ball.  

Cocktails start at 6 p.m. after you have arrived at the Havana Harbor. Enjoy a lounge area in our  hotel lobby before you make your way to the Havana club for an extraordinary night benefiting nonprofits in Northwest Mississippi! 

The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi manages 285 donor-established funds.  Established in 2002 with a generous grant from the Maddox Foundation, the Community  Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 charitable organization. The Foundation serves Bolivar,  Coahoma, DeSoto, Leflore, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, and  Tunica counties. A board of 20 volunteer civic leaders governs the Community Foundation. 

Learn more about the Community Foundation at www.cfnm.org or call 662.449.5002. Follow  the Community Foundation on Facebook at facebook.com/CFNM315, Twitter at  @CFNM_2002, YouTube at CFNM2002, Instagram at CFNM2002, and find us on Flickr at  Community Foundation Northwest Mississippi. www.cfnm.org.

 

