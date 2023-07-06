Debbie Crum has been a popular and familiar face at festivals, farmers markets, and all sorts of wildlife related educational outreach events over the last three years - usually with an owl on her arm.
Crum served as director of Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, where she helped nurse and care for injured and orphaned birds. But after much praying over the past few months, Crum decided that it was time to leave the nonprofit which was founded by her mentor, Valery Smith, and start her own venture, Magnolia Wildlife Education, Conservation, and Rehabilitation.
Crum said the decision to leave wasn’t easy, but the work of Magnolia Wildlife Education, Conservation, and Rehabilitation will still honor Smith, who passed away in April, and her mission.
“Before Val passed away, we had many discussions,” Crum said. “I was with her the last three days. Many of those conversations were about her dreams and wants. She told me so many things. She told me, “Remember this, God makes things happen at the right time for a reason.” So that’s what I think has happened here.”
Crum said she still has her federal and state wildlife rehabilitation permits, and will continue to accept injured birds, raptors, and water fowl. Part of her new vision though at Magnolia Wildlife Education, Conservation, and Rehabilitation will be to offer more educational programs, more kid friendly workshops, and other free events.
“I will still rehab our birds and water fowl,” Crum said. “But I want to continue educating the community and to get the kids engaged more in the outdoors. The only real difference will be that I will just be doing it on my own now.”
One thing she will not be doing though, is branching out into injured critters. She plans to stick to songbirds, hawks, owls, eagles and anything else that is protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
“So pretty much all birds,” Crum said. “I’m not ready for mammals. We have several great mammal rehabbers in DeSoto County. I think I will stick with my specialty which is birds and let the experts on mammals keep on with that.”
Crum said she has received a lot of support since making the announcement, and is putting together a top notch board of directors to help her move forward and grow the organization.
“The support has been through the roof,” Crum said. “All of these doors are opening up. I’ve got an amazing grant writer, Brandy Johnson. We have some really outstanding board members like Dr. Lisa Godfrey with Stateline Animal Clinic. She is our veterinarian. It is crazy to think how God is working in all of this.”
Crum made her first public appearance this week since starting Magnolia Wildlife Education, Conservation, and Rehabilitation. She and “Forrest,” a Great Horned Owl, and “Unali,” an Eastern Screech-Owl, greeted the public and answered questions about the raptors at Wild Birds Unlimited in Southaven.
“We saw some kids and a lot of bird-loving adults,” Crum said.
Wild Birds Unlimited owner Sandy Ehrlichman said she has known Crum for almost six years and always enjoys having her bring one of her wildlife friends to the store.
“I love it,” Ehrlichman said. “We always have a great crowd.”
Ehrlichman said Crum has asked her to serve on the board of directors and will be teaching her how to handle the raptors so she can help out at public events.
“I am really excited for her new venture,” Ehrlichman said. “Debbie is incredible. She has a real heart for wildlife and educating people about wildlife. It seems to all be coming together and I just want to do whatever I can to support her.”
Crum said she has a lot of plans in the works, including building their own nature center.
“We have a few things up our sleeves that we hope will come to fruition,” Crum said.
Crum said she wishes Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation the best of luck in their future endeavors and is thankful for the time she had with them.
“We can all work together for the good of the animals,” Crum said. “And I hope Mississippi Wildlife and I can maintain a working relationship for the benefit of the birds.”
