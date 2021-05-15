Classic car enthusiasts had plenty of oldies but goodies to see Saturday at the 1st annual Cruisin' with The Arc car show. The event was hosted by The Arc Northwest Mississippi at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch and featured over 60 cars representing seven classes divided by decades.
The classic collection of hot wheels included everything from a 1939 Ford sedan to a 1956 Chevy to a 1969 Dodge Charger General Lee from the tv show The Dukes of Hazzard.
Trophies were given out for the top two in each class. Fans were able to purchase tickets and vote for their favorite classic car for the People's Choice Award, while Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer, Olive Branch Mayor Scott Phillips and Walls Mayor Keidron Henderson chose a winner for Mayor's Choice Award.
All proceeds raised benefit the Arc Northwest Mississippi's work on behalf of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
