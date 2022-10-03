The parking lot at Crossroads Seafood in Hernando was filled with supporters who turned out for a fundraiser to benefit victims of a fire at Belle Estate. Eight families lost their homes in September and are having to start from scratch again.
The event featured live music, food, a bounce house for kids, and a silent auction.
Billy Crumley and Taylor Gandy, owner and general manager of Crossroads Seafood, said they wanted to do something to help show support to the families.
“My dad and I are so grateful for all the donations and customers that came out to support the families in need,” said Gandy. “It has been a successful benefit for them.”
Supporters got to bid in the silent auction that had homemade goods, tools, and gift certificates, and also enjoyed food that was cooked by Bacon and Whiskey.
Each family also received a $100 gift card to Walmart.
Amanda Bonesteel, from South Carolina, was on her way to visit her sister when she noticed that the parking lot was full of cars and decided to see what the commotion was all about.
“The parking lot was filled with cars and when I got there the smell of the BBQ made me want to stay and listen to the music,” Bonesteel said. “I am glad that I stopped so I can show my support for the families in need.”
Live music by Whoa Nelly, Josh Wilson, and other bands added to the enjoyment.
Angela Hale of Hernando heard about the benefit and wanted to come out on the beautiful day to listen to music and eat some great food.
Hale said, “The BBQ plate was so good, and the alligator meat was so tender that I wanted more to eat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.