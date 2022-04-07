Law enforcement and crime deterrent officials representing DeSoto County convened today at Longview Heights Church in Olive Branch.
The Community Leaders Live Summit was hosted by OAGW (Overcoming Abuse God's Way) and focused on a social community awareness perspective on crime.
A live panel of representatives from DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, Olive Branch, Southaven, and Horn Lake Police Departments, 901 BlocSquad, Youth Court, District Attorney's office and OAGW.
DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco started off the event, sharing that 486 inmates are currently in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center.
"Seventy-five percent of it is because of drugs and alcohol," Rasco said. "That's two of the biggest issues we have here in DeSoto County. Another thing that goes on, is domestic violence. It's rampant here in DeSoto County. That's because of drugs, alcohol and money."
For the month of April, DeSoto County Sheriff's Department has already responded to 47 domestic calls, according to Rasco.
"For the year, we've made 21,837 calls," Rasco said. "Four hundred of them, for the year, are domestic. That's one percent of the calls we (respond) in the county."
Chief Alex Fennell, Southaven Police Department Investigative Services, talked about the current crime trends in the county.
"Lately the main trend going on is auto burglaries," Fennell said. "We've had a lot of those in the last two months, especially in warehouses. Over night, there are anywhere from 10 to 15 per incident. Every city just about in DeSoto County has warehouses."
Fennell emphasized drivers not to leave valuables in vehicles over night or in areas that don't have good lighting. He said gyms and athletic facilities are easy targets for criminals also.
Horn Lake Police Department Captain Scott Evans shared stats on drug deaths in the Mid-South.
"In Mississippi, there's 394 overdoses per year," Evans explained. "Our overdose death rate is 13.6 deaths out of every 100,000 residents. We're right in line with Arkansas. They are 388 overdose deaths per year, a death rate of 13.5 deaths out of every 100,000 residents. Here's Tennessee, it aught to make you all feel a little better. Tennessee had 2,089 overdose deaths per year. That's 31.2 deaths outs of every 100,000 residents. That's 52.7% higher than the national average."
Fennell said overdose deaths have exceeded homicides, nationally. He cited fentanyl as the major drug trafficked and used.
"I don't see this coming to an end any time soon," Fennell said.
Lt. Mike Cowan, with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department and event emcee, highlighted a prescription medication disposal bag, Deterra packets, that are available at the DCSD.
Angie Huck, with the DeSoto County District Attorney's office, highlighted sex crimes and suspects who travel across state lines or long distances to engage in sexual activity with minors.
The events was sponsored by Acadia Healthcare, DeSoto Family Counseling Center, Parkwood Behavioral Health System and SONIC Family Owned Restaurants.
