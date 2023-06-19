Hernando crews worked around the clock to clean storm debris and repair power lines from a severe thunderstorm which swept through early morning on Sunday.
Mayor Chip Johnson said the city is diligently working with AT&T, Entergy, and other City departments and County agencies to get power restored and cleanup efforts addressed as soon as possible.
"Entergy crews and AT&T crews are working as fast as they can," Johnson said. "They are all working with a good attitude to get the work done, and I appreciate them."
Fortunately, the storm damage was not widespread. The area north of Commerce Street was the area most affected with downed trees and utility poles, as well as Northern Street and West Valley Street. Johnson said there was even some damage reported down along the Interstate by Sonic and Buon Cibo.
Commerce Street remained closed on Monday, but Johnson said he is optimistic that the road could be reopened by the end of the day.
"We might be able to get it open tonight," Johnson said.
The city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen had a special called meeting Sunday morning to declare a local emergency, which allowed DeSoto County to send resources to help with the cleanup.
City departments like public works, police, fire and EMS workers joined together with DeSoto County to clean the wreckage.
DeSoto County Emergency Services Director Christ Olson said the damage was most likely caused by a microburst. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch, but conditions did not reach the point where forecasters felt the need to upgrade the storm to a severe thunderstorm warning.
"It was just really strong thunderstorms that kept up," Olson said. "And it built right up over the City of Hernando. The elevation was 51,000 feet. That's huge for that type of thunderstorm. It just created a downdraft and when it did it pushed all that wind down with it. That type of event creates a lot of straight-line winds, microbursts they call them. It just created a lot of damage in the Hernando area, which was very unfortunate."
DeSoto County Road Manager Bob Jarman commended the county road crews for its quick response coordinating with Hernando to get debris cleared up quickly. About 20 workers assisted in the effort.
"The road department crews got out there very fast," Jarman said. "We cleared some streets and a couple of driveways so people could get in and out. Unfortunately we're getting good at this."
Board of Supervisors President Ray Denison also praised workers and volunteers who came out to assist.
"It was a village," Denison said. "Everyone was out with chainsaws helping."
Johnson thanked the county for its help.
"I always want to say on the record how much I appreciate the county road department and the Board of Supervisors," Johnson said. "The county and our team in Hernando work well together."
Nearly 5,000 homes were without service early Sunday morning.
By yesterday afternoon, only around 20 homes remained without power.
"There are some still without power and probably will be for a little while longer," Johnson said.
Johnson is encouraging residents with downed limbs to drag them to the roadside if they are able to so the city can pick them up. He also called on residents to check on their neighbors who might not have the ability to clear storm debris from their property to see if they need help.
"If you have the ability to do those kinds of things, knock on the door and ask them if they need help," Johnson said.
Tarps are available at the fire station next door to city hall for residents who suffered damage to their homes. Those needing assistance can call the mayor's office or the Community Foundation of NW Mississippi, who will be collecting donations to help pay for the relief effort.
"There are some people in those areas who are not insured or who can't afford their deductible," Johnson said. "There will be some people in these neighborhoods who need some help."
Mark Randall contributed to this report.
