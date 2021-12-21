Crazy Hot Deals, a discount store that features bargains on overstock merchandise, announced that it will be opening a new location soon in Southaven.
According to a Facebook Post, the new store will open at 8912 Northwest Drive. The location will be similar to one which opened on Goodman Road in Horn Lake last May.
At Crazy Hot Deals, shoppers pick through bins which contain deep discounts on top quality merchandise ranging from home decor, electronics, kitchenware, toys, furniture, appliances and more.
Prices start at $7 on Friday which then drops lower each day to fifty cents on Wednesdays. The store is closed on Thursdays to restock the bins.
