Red hot seasoned mudbugs are on the menu and will be ready to take home for the 17th Annual Mudbug Bash set for Saturday, April 17.
The Palmer Home for Children benefit will be held on Panola Street in Hernando from 3 to 5 p.m. Crawfish party packs will be available to-go only this year. The street fair host numerous vendors including Help Hope Grow Flower Cart, marketplace vendors and the festival favorite, Wine & Bourbon Pull and Raffle.
Live music will be provided by Stephan Hodges with a planned performance by the Memphis Grizzlies’ Grizzline!
This year’s auction will be online, from April 12 to April 23, all to raise funds for the 125-year-old non-profit.
“Our residential campus is located in Hernando,” said Lauren Waites, vice-president of communications for Palmer Home. “That’s why we have such strong ties to the Hernando community.”
Palmer Home offers residential campus care for children in need, foster care, care for infants of mothers in prison and for mothers in prison and after release, and transitional care for young adults 18-24 to enter career and vocation.
“This year we’ll have a street fair atmosphere, not hanging out for hours, just because of COVID,” Waites said. “That’s not really feasible right now. It will be a blend, people can visit, not just hang out for hours, but this is definitely a family friendly event.”
Mudbug lovers can expect to see Panola Street lined with vendors including Blue Ridge Wood Works and Mill, EMJ Italian Ice, Buff City Soaps and Malcom Reed’s Shop/HowtoBBQRight.com.
Twenty percent of all proceeds from sales will go back to Palmer Home according to Waites.
New this year will be sign-ups for the Palmer Home license plate pre-orders. Organizers are hoping to take in at least 300 requests for the Palmer Home themed car tag.
“We applied with the State of Mississippi to get the specialty license plate,” said Waites. “Once we pre-sell 300, we can go into production.”
Waites added that the non-profit’s biggest annual event and fundraiser wouldn’t be possible with dedicated volunteers, auction donors and support from Sky Lake Construction.
