Texas-based western wear chain Cavendar’s has bought one of Southaven’s most beloved stores, Cowboy Corner after 64 years of serving DeSoto County.
Cowboy Corner has been the place to go for everything western for over six decades. George Tackett opened a western store in 1957 selling mostly products needed to tend to horses.
After 14 years, the store now known as Cowboy Corner started out in the corner of a basement, hence the name. Over the years, George acquired more and more space as the store’s popularity and revenue grew.
George’s son, Charles Tackett, bought the store from his father in 1983. Tackett, a registered CPA, combined his knowledge of business with the qualities that his father ingrained into him, such as the power of customer service and hard work, to grow the business.
Tackett and his wife, Teresa, moved Cowboy Corner to the Southaven location in 1999 after they married. Charles said that without Teresa, the store would not be where it is today.
“My wife has been so important to the success of the business,” Charles said. “She has been so intricate with everything.”
Online shopping has provided a significant amount of competition for many stores, and Charles said this was difficult to navigate at times.
“The biggest challenge with brick and mortar stores is online sales,” Charles said. “It’s hard to compete.”
The online competition never discouraged the Tackett’s from providing quality service. Cowboy Corner was a business most known for its impeccable customer service. Charles said this is something that was very important to his father and the rest of his family.
“We were a service business that just happened to sell products,” Charles said. “We have always sold our service to keep up with the online competition.”
Customers were very important to the Tacketts, and Charles said that some customers have been coming to Cowboy Corner for generations.
“Loyal customers kept us going,” he said.
Cowboy Corner will become Cavendar’s 96th store. Charles said the decision was easy to make because the new owners are also a family-based business. He believes they will treat customers with the same respect as the Tackett’s did for so many years.
Charles and Teresa are grateful for their time with Cowboy Corner, but are looking forward to retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.