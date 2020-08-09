Two ICU beds are available in DeSoto County, according to new data from the Mississippi State Department of Health. There are 48 ICU beds in the county, and 19 of them are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of cases in the state, with 3,658 confirmed. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County, the state's most populous, which has 5,613 cases. Harrison County on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, now ranks third with 2,520 cases. Madison County ranks fourth with 2,422 confirmed cases.
The Mississippi Department of Health reported 527 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths on Sunday, as COVID-19 continues its statewide surge.
This brings the state to a total of 67,173 coronavirus cases and 1,896 deaths.
There are four active outbreaks at DeSoto County long-term care facilities: The DeSoto Healthcare Center, Diversicare of Southaven, Hermitage Gardens of Southaven and Landmark of DeSot. The state department of health defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as one or more cases among residents or two or more cases among staff within 14 days.
Gov. Tate Reeves ordered a statewide mask mandate last week. Under the executive order, which lasts for two weeks, every Mississippian is required to wear a mask at public gatherings and when shopping. Reeves also ordered grades 7-12 in eight counties to delay their return to school.
DeSoto County Schools, which was set to reopen classes tomorrow, moved the start date back one week.
The DeSoto Times-Tribune offers daily COVID-19 updates as new data from the state becomes available. Check back tomorrow for updated information.
