There was no shortage of big headlines in DeSoto County in 2021. The county continued to see its economy boom and grow, with new new businesses and industry locating in north Mississippi, coupled with a strong housing market.
DeSoto County also put its best foot forward to deal with the ongoing global pandemic, as COVID-19 kept area hospitals busy, stretched emergency services, and sadly, claimed the lives of loved ones, friends, and neighbors.
2021 also saw voters return two mayors for a third term, the return of a former mayor to his old job, and the election of the county’s first black mayor in Walls.
Also topping the headlines, was a once in a generation snow and ice storm which played havoc; controversy in Horn Lake over a proposed mosque and a debate over whether to keep fireworks sales legal; and two area natives who achieved top sports honors.
Here are look back at some of the top 10 biggest stories that made news in DeSoto County in 2021.
1) DeSoto County continues to feel effects of COVID
COVID-19 proved to be ready to stand its ground in 2021. What many called the “second wave” of the pandemic with the appearance of the delta variant made an impact on DeSoto County as hospitals and healthcare workers continued to be overwhelmed with patients, and area schools sending children home to quarantine. DeSoto County reported the second highest rate for active cases in the state as of the week of December 7-20, and so far has recorded 35,445 total cases and 444 death. Vaccination rates continued to climb with 44% of individuals in DeSoto County being fully vaccinated.
2) Snowstorm brings DeSoto County to a standstill
A round of winter weather and freezing temperatures brought as much as eight inches of snow and ice to some parts of DeSoto County in mid-February, shutting down businesses, forcing the closure of schools, and canceling activities. Slick roads and bridges kept road crews busy clearing streets, while freezing temperatures had utility workers scrambling to repair broken water mains. The weather proved to be no obstacle though to the members of the Mid-South Jeep Club whose round the clock efforts helped transport healthcare workers to their jobs during what was dubbed SNOWVID-21.”
3) Olive Branch annexation approved
In May, Olive Branch officially annexed 18.5 square miles of unincorporated DeSoto County into its city limits. The city had originally sought to annex close to 40 square miles in the Center Hill, Bridgetown, Cedar Creek, and Pleasant Hills areas, but was reduced in size by the Chancery Court ruling. The annexation was opposed by Hernando, DeSoto County Board of Supervisors, as well as some residents in the affected areas. The annexation pushed the population of Olive Branch to about 40,000 residents.
4) County rallies to support injured deputy
DeSoto County residents rallied behind a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy after he was critically injured on the job. Deputy Austin Eldridge was struck by a Memphis woman who was later charged with driving under the influence while stopped to assist a motorist with a flat tire on I-269 last February. Eldridge had a leg amputated above the knee as a result of the collision. He spent several weeks in the hospital and months more in physical therapy. Area residents responded by raising thousands of dollars in donations to help Eldridge and his family with medical expenses. Eldridge is back on the job on desk duty assisting with warrants and criminal investigations and was recently awarded the department’s Purple Heart Award.
5) Elections return incumbents to office
The 2021 Municipal Elections were mainly a year of incumbents returning to office in DeSoto County. Aside from Kiedron Henderson making history as DeSoto County’s first black mayor and Ken Adams elected to his first term as mayor of Olive Branch, most election results were unsurprising. Darren Musselwhite was re-elected for his third term as Southaven’s mayor, along with Allen Latimer in Horn Lake. Chip Johnson also returned as Hernando’s mayor after taking a term off.
6) Landers Center to get $35 million facelift for expansion
After more than three years of talks and planning, DeSoto County officials approved a $35 million plan to expand the Landers Center which will include a 200 room multi-story up-scale hotel, restaurant, and more than 70,000 square feet of convention and event space. The expansion will allow the county-owned facility to host bigger events and trade shows. The project will generate about $45 million in economic benefit to the county a year and create over 650 new jobs.
7) New McIngvale exit opens in Hernando
The new McIngvale Road and McIngvale exit on Interstate 269 opened on Oct. 13. The new part of the road is five lanes wide and stretches 1.5 miles. The project cost $8.7 million and realigned the road between Byhalia Road and Green T Road. DeSoto County and the city of Hernando each provided $1 million with the rest coming from state and federal funding. The exit now provides another entranceway into Hernando from the interstate. Officials believe the new interchange will help spur future development in the area.
8) Horn Lake denies site approval for mosque
Horn Lake found itself embroiled in a lawsuit and some unwanted national attention after city officials voted last April to deny a site plan for a proposed mosque. Developer Ray Elk submitted plans to build a 10,000 square foot mosque on 80 acres of land along Church Road. Although the property and site plan met all zoning requirements, official cited concerns over noise, increased traffic, and inadequate water pressure for fire protection. Elk sued the city in November claiming the city violated the Religious Land Use Institutionalized Persons Act and that their decision was due to anti-Muslim bias, pointing to comments made by certain board members.
9) Horn Lake revises fireworks ordinance
Horn Lake officials took another look at its ordinance allowing for the sales and discharge of fireworks in the city after a particularly noisy Fourth of July led to one house fire and several other fires caused by fireworks. Officials fought back an attempt to ban sales, but did impose new dates, safety, time restrictions, and penalties for when they could be sold and legally discharged. Horn Lake is the only city in DeSoto County where fireworks can be legally discharged.
10) 2021 a big year for two DeSoto County athletes
Former DeSoto Central Jaguar Austin Riley and former Horn Lake Eagle Nakobe Dean both took their athletic skills to the next level in 2021. Riley, now the starting third baseman for the Atlanta Braves, enjoyed the best season of his career, batting .303 with 33 home runs and 107 RBIs, and helped the Braves win its first World Series title since 1995. Dean earned the Butkus Award, which singles out the nation’s top collegiate linebacker for his defensive prowess at the University of Georgia. Dean won the award at the high school level in 2018, one of only three players ever to win both the high school and collegiate trophy. In addition to the Butkus Award, Dean was also named to the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for serving his communities in both Georgia and Horn Lake.
Honorable Mentions:
Olive Branch makes “Best Places to Live” list
Money Magazine named Olive Branch to its annual rankings of the best cities to call home coming in at No. 23 on the list. The rankings look at factors such as crime risk, median income level, population, diversity, cost of living, amenities, health and safety, and the housing market. The city's accessibility to Memphis, the revitalization of the Old Towne District, the largest bonsai nursery in the U.S., golf courses, as well as infrastructure and industry played a key role in Olive Branch’s positioning on the list. The city was previously ranked No. 35 in 2020.
Henderson elected first black mayor of Walls
Walls made history this year by electing DeSoto County’s first black mayor, Keidron Henderson. Henderson took the seat as Mayor on June 4, 2020 after being the only person to file for the office, replacing long-time mayor Patti Denison, who stepped down for family reasons. Henderson was born and raised in Walls and has been focusing his efforts on bringing more economic and residential development to Walls.
