Mississippi adults ages 18 and over are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.
The booster shots are free and are designed to help provide increased protection against COVID-19. Immunity levels decrease over time from when a person first received the original series of vaccines.
Residents who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are eligible for the booster if it has been at least six months since their last shot of either vaccine.
People who received the one shot dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are eligible for either a Pfizer of Moderna booster shot if it has been at least two months since their last shot. Johnson and Johnson does not offer a booster.
According to Mississippi State Department of Health, about 1.4 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 250,000 have received a booster shot.
Appointments for the booster shot can be made at all county health department clinics by logging in to https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 877-978-6453. Booster shots are also available from other providers statewide including pharmacies and clinics.
MSDH also has first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine available as well.
Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment if you have received prior shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.
