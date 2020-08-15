The Mississippi Department of Health reported 825 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths on Saturday, as COVID-19 continues its spread throughout the state.
This brings the state to a total of 71,755 coronavirus cases and 2,080 deaths.
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 3,888 confirmed. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County, the state's most populous, which has 5,878 cases. Harrison County on the Mississippi Gulf Coast now ranks third with 2,755 cases. Madison County ranks fourth with 2,538 confirmed cases.
According to MSDH data, there are only three open ICU beds in DeSoto County as of Friday. Two are at Methodist Healthcare hospital in Olive Branch and the other one is at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven.
“Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare remains in a stable state across our entire system. We closely monitor capacity at each of our hospitals,” A Methodist Le Bonheur spokesperson said in a statement earlier this week. “The data shown on the state website is a single snapshot in time. It’s important to note that the number of total operational beds consistently fluctuates based on staffing and availability. As a large healthcare system, we have the ability to transfer patients from one hospital to another, if needed.”
There are four active outbreaks at DeSoto County long-term care facilities: The DeSoto Healthcare Center, Diversicare of Southaven, Hermitage Gardens of Southaven and Landmark of DeSoto. The state department of health defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as one or more cases among residents or two or more cases among staff within 14 days.
Across the state, there are a total 173 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. 4,290 Mississippians in long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 and 892 have died.
Gov. Tate Reeves ordered a statewide mask mandate earlier this month. Under the executive order, which lasts for two weeks, every Mississippian is required to wear a mask at public gatherings and when shopping. Reeves also ordered grades 7-12 in eight counties to delay their return to school.
DeSoto County Schools, which were set to reopen classes earlier this week, moved the start date back one week. They are set to reopen on Monday.
The DeSoto Times-Tribune offers daily COVID-19 updates as new data from the state becomes available. Check back tomorrow for updated information.
