DeSoto County residents in need of a COVID test can now get one at the county health department in Hernando.
The Mississippi State Department of Health opened a testing site Monday after a plea from DeSoto County officials to help with the growing demand for testing.
Officials said wait times in DeSoto County were as long as eight hours and requests for testing were overwhelming local testing site's ability to keep up.
DeSoto County had 196 new COVID-19 cases as of August 20, with a seven day average of 141 cases.
Supervisor Mark Gardner thanked the state for listening to its request for more testing.
"The health and welfare of everyone in DeSoto County is our greatest concern," Gardner said in a statement. "We want to make sure they have all the services and resources they need, when they need it."
The site is expected to be able to handle about 200 tests per day, according to officials.
The testing site is located at the Health Department, 3212 Highway 51 South in Hernando, and will provide testing Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:10 p.m.
Testing is by appointment only and can be made online at COVIDschedule.umc.edu or by calling (601) 496-7200.
Each person will receive a rapid and PCR test.
The county had also requested that the state set up a field hospital to help take the pressure off local emergency rooms, but as of right now, the state has indicated that they have no plans to do so.
County officials said the state does not have the staff to operate a field hospital and is instead currently focusing on providing staff to hospitals directly to assist with COVID patients.
The health department will also start administering Booster Vaccine shots or "third doses" in DeSoto County to those who are eligible.
The booster shot is currently only available to individuals with the following conditions:
• Been receiving a cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high-dose steroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
To make an appointment for a booster shot online go to https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453.
