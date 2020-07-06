The Mississippi Department of Health reported three new coronavirus deaths and 357 new cases Monday, bringing the state to a total of 31,257 cases and 1,114 deaths.
The state also reported a record number of COVID-related hospitalizations, with 647 across the state according to MSDH data.
On Saturday, the state reported 990 new cases of coronavirus and four new deaths, which marked the second-highest daily total of new infections so far. A major surge in cases happened on June 25 as the Health Department recorded 1,092, the highest one-day total during the pandemic.
DeSoto County also has the second-highest number of cases in the state at 1,620, adding 26 new cases since the previous day's numbers report. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County's 2536.
