The Mississippi Department of Health reported 956 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths on Thurssday, as COVID-19 continues its surge statewide.
This brings the state to a total of 64,400 coronavirus cases and 1,825 deaths.
DeSoto County has the second-highest number of cases in the state, with 3,523 confirmed. DeSoto only trails behind Hinds County, the state's most populous, which has 5,487 cases. Madison County ranks third with 2,387 confirmed cases.
There are 173 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. 3,838 Mississippians in those facilities have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 800 have died.
Gov. Tate Reeves ordered a statewide mask mandate on Tuesday. Under the executive order, which lasts for two weeks, every Mississippian is required to wear a mask at public gatherings and when shopping. Reeves also ordered grades 7-12 in eight counties to delay their return to school.
This comes as Mississippi has the second highest of new cases per capita in the nation, only behind Florida. Mississippi also has the highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the nation, 22%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.